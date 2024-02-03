Cracking the Premier puzzle with Richard Birch's ten tips for a bumper day on ITV3
Richard Birch with his advice for the ITV3 action at Sandown, Musselburgh and Leopardstown
1.25 Sandown
Virgin Bet Daily Price Boosts Novices’ Handicap Hurdle, 2m4f
Birchy’s tip: Classic Anthem
Classic Anthem stayed on strongly to beat the well-handicapped He’s A Latchico over two miles here in December and he's bred to be even better over this longer trip.
1.40 Musselburgh
bet365 Frodon Novices’ Limited Handicap Chase, 2m4½f
Birchy’s tip: Monmiral
The handicapper has given Monmiral some slack. The seven-year-old, who makes his second start of the season, has the form to comprehensively outclass his five rivals under top weight.
2.00 Sandown
Virgin Bet Every Saturday Money Back Handicap Chase, 1m7½f
Birchy’s tip: Red Rookie
Red Rookie hasn’t fired yet this campaign, but he is weighted to confirm last March’s Warwick superiority over Saint Segal and looks overpriced for Emma Lavelle.
2.15 Musselburgh
bet365 Edinburgh National Handicap Chase, 3m7½f
Birchy’s tip: Magna Sam
Magna Sam has won on three of his four visits to Musselburgh, including this race 12 months ago. It doesn’t take a brain surgeon to deduce he’s been carefully laid out ever since for a repeat.
2.35 Sandown
Virgin Bet Scilly Isles Novices’ Chase, 2m4f
Birchy’s tip: Hermes Allen
A cracking contest, but Hermes Allen still possesses abundant potential over fences despite his 11-length Kempton defeat to the majestic Il Est Francais and can give Paul Nicholls his fifth win in the race.
2.50 Musselburgh
bet365 Scottish County Handicap Hurdle, 1m7½f
Birchy’s tip: Park Annonciade
Park Annonciade was always on the back foot after an early mistake in a similar race over course and distance on New Year’s Day. He is rated 2lb lower now and should bounce back.
3.00 Leopardstown
Race And Stay At Leopardstown Handicap Hurdle, 3m½f
Birchy’s tip: Music Of Tara
There is more to come from Music Of Tara, a fluent winner over two and a half miles at Leopardstown in December. The step up in trip can help her overcome a 7lb weights rise.
3.10 Sandown
Virgin Bet Heroes Handicap Hurdle, 2m7½f
Birchy’s tip: Good Look Charm
Good Look Charm’s form has a strong look to it, and the Lanzarote Hurdle fourth looks worthy of an each-way investment with the step back up in trip firmly in her favour.
3.35 Leopardstown
Paddy Power Irish Gold Cup, 3m½f
Birchy’s tip: Galopin Des Champs
Put simply, Galopin Des Champs was awesome in the Savills Chase and can put Fastorslow in his place.
3.45 Sandown
Virgin Bet Masters Handicap Chase, 3m
Birchy’s bet: Kestrel Valley
Kestrel Valley is thriving and was a good winner at Ludlow last month for Nigel Twiston-Davies. Her mark of 127 may not prove her ceiling.
Published on 3 February 2024inFree tips
Last updated 07:41, 3 February 2024
- 2024 Dublin Racing Festival tips: Saturday's best bets from Racing Post experts
- Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for Saturday's six meetings
- Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for Friday's five meetings
- US racing tips: Shane Ketteridge provides two tips at Santa Anita and Gulfstream Park on Saturday
- Hong Kong racing tips: Jim McGrath with three tips at Sha Tin on Sunday
- Saturday night boxing Joshua Buatsi v Dan Azeez: where to watch, fight cards & betting tips + grab a £30 free bet from Sky Bet
- Wales v Scotland rugby free bet: bet £10 get £30 in free bets for Saturday's Six Nations clash
- Italy v England rugby free bet: bet £10 get £30 in free bets for Saturday's Six Nations clash
- Six Nations 2024: TV schedule, full fixture list + bag £30 in free bets from bet365
- Thursday night Premier League Darts free bet: grab £30 ahead of the first night in Cardiff
