Cracking the Premier puzzle with Richard Birch's ten tips for a bumper day on ITV3

Richard Birch with his advice for the ITV3 action at Sandown, Musselburgh and Leopardstown

1.25 Sandown

Virgin Bet Daily Price Boosts Novices’ Handicap Hurdle, 2m4f

Birchy’s tip: Classic Anthem

Classic Anthem stayed on strongly to beat the well-handicapped He’s A Latchico over two miles here in December and he's bred to be even better over this longer trip.

Classic Anthem 13:25 Sandown View Racecard Jky: Robert Dunne Tnr: Jim Boyle

1.40 Musselburgh

bet365 Frodon Novices’ Limited Handicap Chase, 2m4½f

Birchy’s tip: Monmiral

The handicapper has given Monmiral some slack. The seven-year-old, who makes his second start of the season, has the form to comprehensively outclass his five rivals under top weight.

Monmiral 13:40 Musselburgh View Racecard Jky: Bryony Frost Tnr: Paul Nicholls

2.00 Sandown

Virgin Bet Every Saturday Money Back Handicap Chase, 1m7½f

Birchy’s tip: Red Rookie

Red Rookie hasn’t fired yet this campaign, but he is weighted to confirm last March’s Warwick superiority over Saint Segal and looks overpriced for Emma Lavelle.

Red Rookie 14:00 Sandown View Racecard Jky: Tom Bellamy Tnr: Emma Lavelle

2.15 Musselburgh

bet365 Edinburgh National Handicap Chase, 3m7½f

Birchy’s tip: Magna Sam

Magna Sam has won on three of his four visits to Musselburgh, including this race 12 months ago. It doesn’t take a brain surgeon to deduce he’s been carefully laid out ever since for a repeat.

Magna Sam 14:15 Musselburgh View Racecard Jky: Alex Edwards Tnr: Alastair Ralph

2.35 Sandown

Virgin Bet Scilly Isles Novices’ Chase, 2m4f

Birchy’s tip: Hermes Allen

A cracking contest, but Hermes Allen still possesses abundant potential over fences despite his 11-length Kempton defeat to the majestic Il Est Francais and can give Paul Nicholls his fifth win in the race.

Hermes Allen 14:35 Sandown View Racecard Jky: Harry Cobden Tnr: Paul Nicholls

2.50 Musselburgh

bet365 Scottish County Handicap Hurdle, 1m7½f

Birchy’s tip: Park Annonciade

Park Annonciade was always on the back foot after an early mistake in a similar race over course and distance on New Year’s Day. He is rated 2lb lower now and should bounce back.

Park Annonciade 14:50 Musselburgh View Racecard Jky: Ben Bromley (5lb) Tnr: S R B Crawford

3.00 Leopardstown

Race And Stay At Leopardstown Handicap Hurdle, 3m½f

Birchy’s tip: Music Of Tara

There is more to come from Music Of Tara, a fluent winner over two and a half miles at Leopardstown in December. The step up in trip can help her overcome a 7lb weights rise.

Music Of Tara 15:00 Leopardstown View Racecard Jky: Rachael Blackmore Tnr: Henry De Bromhead

3.10 Sandown

Virgin Bet Heroes Handicap Hurdle, 2m7½f

Birchy’s tip: Good Look Charm

Good Look Charm’s form has a strong look to it, and the Lanzarote Hurdle fourth looks worthy of an each-way investment with the step back up in trip firmly in her favour.

Good Look Charm 15:10 Sandown View Racecard Jky: Ben Godfrey (3lb) Tnr: Anthony Honeyball

3.35 Leopardstown

Paddy Power Irish Gold Cup, 3m½f

Birchy’s tip: Galopin Des Champs

Put simply, Galopin Des Champs was awesome in the Savills Chase and can put Fastorslow in his place.

Galopin Des Champs 15:35 Leopardstown View Racecard Jky: Paul Townend Tnr: W P Mullins

3.45 Sandown

Virgin Bet Masters Handicap Chase, 3m

Birchy’s bet: Kestrel Valley

Kestrel Valley is thriving and was a good winner at Ludlow last month for Nigel Twiston-Davies. Her mark of 127 may not prove her ceiling.

Kestrel Valley 15:45 Sandown View Racecard Jky: Sam Twiston-Davies Tnr: Nigel Twiston-Davies

