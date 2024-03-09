Cracking the Premier puzzle with Charlie Huggins' six tips at Sandown and Wolverhampton on ITV4

Charlie Huggins with his advice for the ITV4 action at Sandown and Wolverhampton . . .

1.50 Sandown

European Breeders' Fund Betfair 'National Hunt' Novices' Handicap Hurdle Final, 2m4f

Charlie Huggins' tip: Fire Flyer

Paul Nicholls has been responsible for two of the last four winners of this race and Fire Flyer can provide the champion trainer with a record-extending fifth EBF Final victory. Fire Flyer’s sole defeat in three starts over hurdles came when chasing home the unbeaten Grade 1 Cheltenham Festival contender Gidleigh Park. Being topweight in a competitive handicap like this is not ideal, but this has been the plan all season and he is 3-3 at right-handed tracks.

Fire Flyer 13:50 Sandown View Racecard Jky: Harry Cobden Tnr: Paul Nicholls

2.25 Sandown

Betfair Imperial Cup Handicap Hurdle, 2m

Charlie Huggins' tip: Go Dante

Go Dante is able to compete off the same mark as when third in last month’s Betfair Hurdle and that is the best form on offer. Testing conditions will not be an issue for Olly Murphy’s eight-year-old, who scored on soft ground at Cheltenham in December and finished one place behind subsequent Grade 2 winner Nemean Lion on the same going description in the Greatwood Hurdle. There is no Iberico Lord to compete with here and Knickerbockerglory, who has been running in the same Premier handicaps, is the main danger.

Go Dante 14:25 Sandown View Racecard Jky: Sean Bowen Tnr: Olly Murphy

2.40 Wolverhampton

BetMGM Lady Wulfruna Stakes (Listed), 7f

Charlie Huggins' tip: Shouldvebeenaring

Shouldvebeenaring was last seen finishing third in the Prix de la Foret and was beaten a neck in Haydock’s Sprint Cup before that excellent run at Longchamp on Arc day. That Group 1-placed form is far better than what will be needed to land this Listed event, in which he only has to give weight to one of his five rivals. The Richard Hannon-trained four-year-old made a successful reappearance on the all-weather last year and he should repeat the feat.

Shouldvebeenaring 14:40 Wolverhampton (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Sean Levey Tnr: Richard Hannon

3.00 Sandown

British Stallion Studs EBF Mares' Standard Open National Hunt Flat Race (Listed), 2m

Charlie Huggins' tip: Honky Tonk Highway

Honky Tonk Highway beat Diva Luna by three lengths in a point-to-point in October and the runner-up franked the form when making a successful rules debut in a Listed bumper at Market Rasen last month. Diva Luna comfortably beat Sunset Marquesa there, so Honky Tonk Highway should be able to do the same here and make a winning start for Dan Skelton. The £165,000 purchase’s Tattersalls Farm victory for Colin Bowe came on heavy ground, so testing conditions will be ideal for the five-year-old.

Honky Tonk Highway 15:00 Sandown View Racecard Jky: Harry Skelton Tnr: Dan Skelton

3.15 Wolverhampton

BetMGM Lincoln Trial Handicap, 1m½f

Charlie Huggins' tip: Sir Busker

Royal Ascot and Group 2 winner Sir Busker is the class act of the race and has to be of interest back in handicap company after being beaten less than two lengths by Military Order when giving the subsequent Group 3 winner 2lb at Southwell last time. That Winter Derby Trial was won by Enemy, who was a head away from following up at Riyadh. Brandon Wilkie’s claim means that Sir Busker is able to compete off 5lb better terms than when third behind subsequent winners Penzance and Storm Catcher at Newcastle on his last handicap start.

Sir Busker 15:15 Wolverhampton (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Brandon Wilkie (5lb) Tnr: William Knight

3.35 Sandown

Betfair Serial Winners Fund Novices' Handicap Chase, 2m4f

Charlie Huggins' tip: Golden Son

Golden Son disappointed after finishing runner-up to leading Turners Novices’ Chase hopeful Iroko on his British debut at Warwick in November. The six-year-old was pulled up on his next two starts but bounced back to form when switched to a right-handed track at Kempton last time. Golden Son beat Heltenhan, who landed last Saturday’s Greatwood Gold Cup off the same mark, by half a length, which suggests he should be able to cope with a 3lb rise.

Golden Son 15:35 Sandown View Racecard Jky: Harry Cobden Tnr: Paul Nicholls

