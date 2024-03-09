Cracking the Premier puzzle with Charlie Huggins' six tips at Sandown and Wolverhampton on ITV4
Charlie Huggins with his advice for the ITV4 action at Sandown and Wolverhampton . . .
1.50 Sandown
European Breeders' Fund Betfair 'National Hunt' Novices' Handicap Hurdle Final, 2m4f
Charlie Huggins' tip: Fire Flyer
Paul Nicholls has been responsible for two of the last four winners of this race and Fire Flyer can provide the champion trainer with a record-extending fifth EBF Final victory. Fire Flyer’s sole defeat in three starts over hurdles came when chasing home the unbeaten Grade 1 Cheltenham Festival contender Gidleigh Park. Being topweight in a competitive handicap like this is not ideal, but this has been the plan all season and he is 3-3 at right-handed tracks.
2.25 Sandown
Betfair Imperial Cup Handicap Hurdle, 2m
Charlie Huggins' tip: Go Dante
Go Dante is able to compete off the same mark as when third in last month’s Betfair Hurdle and that is the best form on offer. Testing conditions will not be an issue for Olly Murphy’s eight-year-old, who scored on soft ground at Cheltenham in December and finished one place behind subsequent Grade 2 winner Nemean Lion on the same going description in the Greatwood Hurdle. There is no Iberico Lord to compete with here and Knickerbockerglory, who has been running in the same Premier handicaps, is the main danger.
2.40 Wolverhampton
BetMGM Lady Wulfruna Stakes (Listed), 7f
Charlie Huggins' tip: Shouldvebeenaring
Shouldvebeenaring was last seen finishing third in the Prix de la Foret and was beaten a neck in Haydock’s Sprint Cup before that excellent run at Longchamp on Arc day. That Group 1-placed form is far better than what will be needed to land this Listed event, in which he only has to give weight to one of his five rivals. The Richard Hannon-trained four-year-old made a successful reappearance on the all-weather last year and he should repeat the feat.
3.00 Sandown
British Stallion Studs EBF Mares' Standard Open National Hunt Flat Race (Listed), 2m
Charlie Huggins' tip: Honky Tonk Highway
Honky Tonk Highway beat Diva Luna by three lengths in a point-to-point in October and the runner-up franked the form when making a successful rules debut in a Listed bumper at Market Rasen last month. Diva Luna comfortably beat Sunset Marquesa there, so Honky Tonk Highway should be able to do the same here and make a winning start for Dan Skelton. The £165,000 purchase’s Tattersalls Farm victory for Colin Bowe came on heavy ground, so testing conditions will be ideal for the five-year-old.
3.15 Wolverhampton
BetMGM Lincoln Trial Handicap, 1m½f
Charlie Huggins' tip: Sir Busker
Royal Ascot and Group 2 winner Sir Busker is the class act of the race and has to be of interest back in handicap company after being beaten less than two lengths by Military Order when giving the subsequent Group 3 winner 2lb at Southwell last time. That Winter Derby Trial was won by Enemy, who was a head away from following up at Riyadh. Brandon Wilkie’s claim means that Sir Busker is able to compete off 5lb better terms than when third behind subsequent winners Penzance and Storm Catcher at Newcastle on his last handicap start.
3.35 Sandown
Betfair Serial Winners Fund Novices' Handicap Chase, 2m4f
Charlie Huggins' tip: Golden Son
Golden Son disappointed after finishing runner-up to leading Turners Novices’ Chase hopeful Iroko on his British debut at Warwick in November. The six-year-old was pulled up on his next two starts but bounced back to form when switched to a right-handed track at Kempton last time. Golden Son beat Heltenhan, who landed last Saturday’s Greatwood Gold Cup off the same mark, by half a length, which suggests he should be able to cope with a 3lb rise.
Published on 9 March 2024inFree tips
Last updated 08:09, 9 March 2024
Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back on Saturday
Nap of the day: best horse racing tips from the day's six meetings
The Punt Acca: Matt Rennie's three horse racing tips from Sandown and Wolverhampton on ITV4 on Saturday
Sandown Placepot tips: Paul Kealy's perm for the £150,000 guaranteed pool
Paul Kealy's play of the day at Sandown
