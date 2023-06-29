Chester Placepot tips: Paul Kealy has a crack at the £100,000 guaranteed pool

There's a tricky opener (5.40) for Placepot punters at Chester as there are some inexperienced riders on show and one or two horses with solid claims but poor draws including Danzan.

I would advise sticking with a couple of the more experienced riders from reasonable draws and two who fit the bill are Paws For Thought (Lucy Turner, stall three), and Metabolt (Becky Smith, five).

There's nothing to go on other than sales prices and pedigrees in the next (6.15) and my two stabs at the race would be Wootton's Jewel (trainer 20 per cent strike-rate with juveniles at Chester) and Timebar (related to plenty of winners).

The seller (6.50) will hopefully go to Up The Jazz , who just failed to get up in another valuable one at York last time and shaped as if he'd relish another furlong.

In the next (7.25) stall eight might not be perfect for Chasseral , but she has been running in some decent races that have worked out well over 6f, ought to be better suited to the extra distance on pedigree and represents a stable with an excellent course record.

The better-drawn and lightly raced Tajalat goes in as back-up.

There could be some decent fillies in the fifth (8.00), with the two obvious ones being Market Value and Wind In Your Sails , while in the final leg (8.30) I am more than happy to bank on Balance Play , who should leave his handicap mark behind soon enough.

Chester Placepot perm

5.40

1 Metabolt

5 Paws For Thought

6.15

4 Timebar

6 Wootton's Jewel

6.50

4 Up The Jazz

7.25

2 Chasseral

7 Tajalat

8.00

4 Market Value

6 Wind In Your Sails

8.30

3 Balance Play

2x2x1x2x2x1=16 lines

Read this next . . .

'He still appeals as very well handicapped' - Paul Kealy with three Friday plays

Sign up to the Tote here. Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.