Chester Placepot tips: Graeme Rodway's selections for a £100,000 guaranteed pool

The Tote’s £100,000 Placepot guarantee is available at Chester, so the bet appeals there.

The opening 5f handicap (1.30) is one of the most difficult races on the card and coverage is needed. Side with the consistent and lightly raced possible improver .

is one of my stronger fancies of the day in the 7½f handicap (2.05) and rates banker material provided all eight line up. If only seven go, is next best.

The Dee Stakes (2.40) is one of the day’s highlights and some class acts line up. looks the solid option, but Newmarket winner has a big chance.

Hamish is worth opposing in the Ormonde Stakes (3.15) with the William Haggas team not firing on all cylinders. is the most solid and can go well.

is consistent and one of my better bets of the day in the 1m2½f handicap (3.45). A big field is set to go to post and it’s worth making him a banker with three places available.

has solid form claims in the 5f maiden (4.20) but is drawn wide, so it might be worth taking out some insurance and going with in stall four as well.

Chester Placepot perm

1.30

3 Nymphadora

8 Lihou

2.05

1 Theoryofeverything



2.40

1 Local Dynasty

6 Passenger

3.15

3 Changingoftheguard

7 Old Harrovian

3.45

6 City Streak

4.20

5 Innvincible Friend

6 John Steed

2x1x2x2x1x2 = 16 lines

