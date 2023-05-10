Chester Placepot tips: Graeme Rodway's selections for a £100,000 guaranteed pool
The Tote’s £100,000 Placepot guarantee is available at Chester, so the bet appeals there.
The opening 5f handicap (1.30) is one of the most difficult races on the card and coverage is needed. Side with the consistent Lihou and lightly raced possible improver Nymphadora.
Theoryofeverything is one of my stronger fancies of the day in the 7½f handicap (2.05) and rates banker material provided all eight line up. If only seven go, Surely Not is next best.
The Dee Stakes (2.40) is one of the day’s highlights and some class acts line up. Local Dynasty looks the solid option, but Newmarket winner Passenger has a big chance.
Hamish is worth opposing in the Ormonde Stakes (3.15) with the William Haggas team not firing on all cylinders. Changingoftheguard is the most solid and Old Harrovian can go well.
City Streak is consistent and one of my better bets of the day in the 1m2½f handicap (3.45). A big field is set to go to post and it’s worth making him a banker with three places available.
John Steed has solid form claims in the 5f maiden (4.20) but is drawn wide, so it might be worth taking out some insurance and going with Innvincible Friend in stall four as well.
Chester Placepot perm
1.30
3 Nymphadora
8 Lihou
2.05
1 Theoryofeverything
2.40
1 Local Dynasty
6 Passenger
3.15
3 Changingoftheguard
7 Old Harrovian
3.45
6 City Streak
4.20
5 Innvincible Friend
6 John Steed
2x1x2x2x1x2 = 16 lines
