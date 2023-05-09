Chester Placepot tips: Graeme Rodway with his selections for the £100,000 guaranteed pool
The £100,000 Tote Placepot guarantee moves on to Chester on Wednesday and the opening Lily Agnes (1.30) is a tough starter. Balon D’Or should run well, provided stall 11 doesn’t prove too troublesome, but it’s also worth including lower-drawn runner Ziggy’s Phoenix in stall one.
Democracy Dilemma is my idea of the winner in the 5f handicap (2.05) and it’s worth banking on him to make the first three, something he's done in each of his last five starts.
The Cheshire Oaks (2.40) looks a good opportunity for Savethelastdance to cement her Epsom claims. She represents Aidan O’Brien and Ryan Moore, who do so well at Chester.
The Chester Vase (3.15) is the feature and only two places are available. It’s worth putting in favourite Arrest, but O’Brien and Moore can never be discounted and run Adelaide River.
The 6f handicap (3.45) is wide open. Lakota Blue won well at Ripon last time and has a good chance to follow up, but two will probably be needed so put Winter Crown in the perm too.
There are some nice types lining up for the 1m2½f maiden (4.20) and it’s not an easy one to work out. Amleto looks a likely player for William Haggas, but put Shadow Dance in as well.
Chester Placepot perm
1.30
2 Balon D’Or
11 Ziggy’s Phoenix
2.05
4 Democracy Dilemma
2.40
6 Savethelastdance
3.15
1 Adelaide River
2 Arrest
3.45
3 Lakota Blue
12 Winter Crown
4.20
1 Amleto
8 Shadow Dance
2x1x1x2x2x2 = 16 lines
