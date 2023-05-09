Chester Placepot tips: Graeme Rodway with his selections for the £100,000 guaranteed pool

The £100,000 Tote Placepot guarantee moves on to Chester on Wednesday and the opening Lily Agnes (1.30) is a tough starter. should run well, provided stall 11 doesn’t prove too troublesome, but it’s also worth including lower-drawn runner in stall one.

is my idea of the winner in the 5f handicap (2.05) and it’s worth banking on him to make the first three, something he's done in each of his last five starts.

The Cheshire Oaks (2.40) looks a good opportunity for to cement her Epsom claims. She represents Aidan O’Brien and Ryan Moore, who do so well at Chester.

The Chester Vase (3.15) is the feature and only two places are available. It’s worth putting in favourite , but O’Brien and Moore can never be discounted and run .

The 6f handicap (3.45) is wide open. won well at Ripon last time and has a good chance to follow up, but two will probably be needed so put in the perm too.

There are some nice types lining up for the 1m2½f maiden (4.20) and it’s not an easy one to work out. looks a likely player for William Haggas, but put in as well.

Chester Placepot perm

1.30

2 Balon D’Or

11 Ziggy’s Phoenix

2.05

4 Democracy Dilemma

2.40

6 Savethelastdance

3.15

1 Adelaide River

2 Arrest

3.45

3 Lakota Blue

12 Winter Crown

4.20

1 Amleto

8 Shadow Dance

2x1x1x2x2x2 = 16 lines

Read these next:

Sign up to the Tote . Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.