Chepstow Placepot tips: Keith Melrose with 32-line perm for the £100,000 guaranteed pool

With no maidens and no low-grade handicaps to turn up the variance, Racing League fixtures make an appealing Placepot ground.

Prominent racers are particularly appealing over a mile, so in the opener (5.30) over that trip side with Sun King and Macs Dilemma .

The nursery (6.00) is already down to seven runners, so play it safe with Eminny and Band Of Joy . In the sprint (6.30) that follows, side with three-year-olds Buccabay and Indian Falcon .

It seems as though Shahbaz is having a Racing League campaign, so pair him up with Gordon Grey in the 7.00. Although that is a 1m2f race for three-year-olds, there are still three three-year-olds in the open-age race over the same trip that follows (7.30). Dancing In Paris is a logical choice, Coco Jack less so but his talent is undoubted and he is inexpensive.

We could do with a banker and the last offers the best opportunity with Kimngrace (8.00) being one of the most interesting runners on the card. Pick her and hope the eight still in contention stand their ground.

Chepstow Placepot perm

5.30

2 Sun King

6 Macs Dilemma

6.00

1 Band Of Joy

2 Eminny

6.30

4 Buccabay

9 Indian Falcon

7.00

1 Shahbaz

6 Gordon Grey

7.30

4 Coco Jack

8 Dancing In Paris

8.00

2 Kimngrace

2x2x2x2x2x1 = 32 lines

