Chepstow Placepot picks: Paul Kealy has a crack at the £100,000 guaranteed pool

It's going to be hard work at Chepstow given conditions, but has already shown he can handle them and he looks banker material for Placepot punters in the opener (1.25).

The six-year-old won with plenty in hand on his handicap debut at Carlisle on Monday, and now has an 8lb claimer to offset to the 7lb penalty.

You can make cases for plenty in the next (2.00), but I'll go with , who shaped well last time, and , whose best bumper run (at this track) would certainly give him claims at this level.

In-form has to go in the third (2.35) and is joined by , who comes here after a career best when last seen.

Dock Road is a short enough price in the next (3.10), given there are some well-handicapped horses against him, and I'll be taking the Venetia Williams-trained pair and against him as both will relish conditions.

The bet finishes with two desperately hard handicaps. In the hurdle (3.45), has been a winning machine and is hard to leave out, while showed his best form upped to this trip here last time, and looks fairly treated for his handicap debut.

In the chase (4.20), clearly handles mud, while bounced back to form with a second here last time and is thrown in on old form if building on that.

Chepstow Placepot pool

1.25

1 Big Blue Moon

2.00

2 Harthill

3 Internet Biddy

2.35

5 The Imposter

6 Leading Swoop

3.10

3 Achille

6 Don Herbager

3.45

3 Barrier Peaks

5 Ito Ditto

4.20

8 William Philo

11 Tudors Treasure

1x2x2x2x2x2 = 32 lines

