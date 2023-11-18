Cheltenham Placepot tips: Tom Segal attempts to crack the guaranteed £150,000 Placepot on Sunday

There's a guaranteed £150,000 Placepot pool on the final day of Cheltenham's three-day November meeting.

The Kemble Brewery looked good in his bumper at this track last month and looks banker material in the opening race (1.10).

The 2m4f handicap chase (1.45) might be the hardest race on the card to get through. However, Crebilly was always going to be a better chaser than a hurdler, while Ginny's Destiny will love the ground and will be strip a lot fitter than he did last time.

The 3m3½f handicap chase (2.20) will be a war of attrition but City Chief looked a strong stayer as a novice, while First Lord De Cuet has had wind surgery and is well handicapped on the pick of last year's form. The latter's seconds to Monbeg Genius and Complete Unknown is clearly strong form and he can race off a similar mark.

Probably the four best 2m chasers in Britain take each other on in the Shloer (2.55). On official figures there is only 7lb between them but Jonbon surely has the potential to rate higher and it will be disappointing if he doesn't get his season off to a winning start. However, he will be many people's idea of the banker of the day, so it's surely worth putting in Edwardstone as well.

It's possible to make a cogent case for about a dozen in the Greatwood (3.30) but the two who make most appeal for Placepot purposes are L'Eau Du Sud and Iberico Lord . Both come from yards that traditionally do well in this type of race and both are open to plenty more improvement.

Similar sentiments apply to Brechin Castle in the last (4.00), who looked pretty special when shooting clear at Sedgefield recently.

Cheltenham Placepot perm

1.10

6 The Kemble Brewery

1.45

1 Crebilly

2 Ginny's Destiny

2.20

2 City Chief

12 First Lord De Cuet

2.55

2 Edwardstone

3 Jonbon

3.30

11 L'Eau Du Sud

13 Iberico Lord

4.00

3 Brechin Castle

1x2x2x2x2x1= 16 lines

