Cheltenham Placepot tips: Paul Kealy's perm for the £150,000 guaranteed pool

Afadil looks a worthy favourite for Cheltenham's opener (1.35), but with a big field it makes sense to add some cover for Placepot purposes and Our Champ is the one for me.

My Mate Mozzie is the class act in the novice chase (2.10), but his only win in the best part of two years came in a Flat maiden at odds of 2-9, and he managed an odds-on defeat to a 50-1 shot on his chase debut three weeks ago.

He's hard to leave out, but I'd lay him all day at his opening odds of 4-6, and I'm going to play it safe and cover the lot – a decent return is almost certain when an odds-on shot gets stuffed in a win-only race.

El Elefante heads the British challenge for the third leg (2.45) according to the early betting, but she beat little of note on her hurdles debut, and preference is for Irish pair Encanto Bruno , a bumper winner here last season, and Tag Man .

Atlanta Brave and Ginny's Destiny are my two against the field in the fourth leg (3.20), while in the next (3.55), Lookaway and Act Of Authority are little more than educated guesses in a race full of unexposed horses who won easily last time.

The Placepot action finishes with a 20-runner handicap chase (4.30) which is the hardest race of all. Bella Bliss , Herewegohoney and One True King are my stabs in a reasonably sized perm to small stakes.

Cheltenham Placepot perm

1.35

7 Afadil

14 Our Champ

2.10

1 Al Zaraqaan

2 Walk In Clover

3 My Mate Mozzie

4 Jetronic

2.45

2 Encanto Bruno

3 Tag Man

3.20

1 Ginny's Destiny

8 Atlanta Brave

3.55

1 Act Of Authority

5 Lookaway

4.30

1 Herewogohoney

5 One True King

9 Bella Bliss

2x4x2x2x2x3 = 192 lines

