Cheltenham Placepot tips: Richard Birch delivers his perm for the mega £250,000 guaranteed pool

A £250,000 Placepot guarantee is in operation for the ITV-televised meeting at Cheltenham, which will encourage plenty of punters to get involved.

Peaky Boy , winner of a soft-ground Newcastle bumper in November 2022, is bred to relish the step up in trip and should make a winning start for Nicky Henderson in leg one (12.20).

Matata impressed with both his jumping and galloping at Ffos Las in October and might be able to shrug aside a 9lb rise in leg two (12.55). Libberty Hunter , in receipt of 11lb, rates the danger following his fluent Wincanton success.

Irish raider Stumptown and the hat-trick-seeking Inch House should be kept firmly on side in leg three (1.30), while Paddy Power Gold Cup winner Stage Star can outclass his rivals in leg four (2.05).

Ed Keeper took his form to another level when stepped up in trip at Newbury, comfortably beating Hoe Joly Smoke by five and a half lengths. He faces some other progressive types in leg five (2.40) but should prove up to the task.

Bob Olinger and Marie’s Rock are hard to split in the final leg (3.15).

Cheltenham Placepot perm

12.20

5 Peaky Boy

12.55

1 Matata

3 Libberty Hunter

1.30

2 Stumptown

4 Inch House

2.05

1 Stage Star

2.40

4 Ed Keeper

3.15

1 Bob Olinger

4 Marie’s Rock

1x2x2x1x1x2 = 8 lines

Sign up to the Tote here. New customers online only. £/€10 minimum stake (if each-way then minimum £/€10 Win + £/€10 Place). Receive £/€30 Tote Credit within 48 hours of qualifying bet settlement. Seven-day expiry. Qualifying bet is the first racing pool bet added to the betslip. 18+. Full T&Cs apply. begambleaware.org. Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.