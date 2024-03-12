We've compiled four of the best bets at the Cheltenham Festival on Tuesday to include in your Lucky 15 bets, courtesy of our team of experts.

What is a Lucky 15?

A Lucky 15 is one of the most popular multiple bets among horseracing punters and the clue is in the name as a Lucky 15 consists of 15 bets on four selections in different events. That equals four singles, six doubles, four trebles and a fourfold accumulator.

The beauty of the Lucky 15 is that only one selection of four must win to guarantee a return and the majority of bookmakers will offer incentives to play the bet.

Mystical Power 1.30 Cheltenham

The son of highly distinguished parents, being by legendary Flat sire Galileo and the first foal of Champion Hurdle winner Annie Power; has duly made a big splash and took his record to 3-3 with Grade 2 romp at Punchestown (2m, soft) most recently; bumper win came on good ground; not completely fluent in his two races over hurdles but scored impressively by seven lengths both times and looks a Grade 1 winner in waiting; should benefit from first-time hood, having shown a tendency to take a good hold; brings stacks of potential to this bigger stage and commands major respect.

The Goffer 2.50 Cheltenham

Cracking fourth in this race last year (soft) when giving best only after the last; may have had some breathing issues as he's been tongue tied since September, when making steady late headway in the Kerry National (3m, yielding to soft); he was rested after a lesser effort at Limerick next time but won a race for stable staff on his return last month and is primed for a big run off 2lb lower than 12 months ago.

Bright Legend 4.50 Cheltenham

Lightly raced on the Flat after impressing in a 1m2f heavy-ground maiden at the Curragh; 0-3 over hurdles but there was plenty to like in how he kept on from off the pace when close up behind Pigeon House and Lark In The Mornin on his second run and he was given a very forceful ride (in first-time cheekpieces, that are retained) when ultimately outpointed by Eagle Fang at Naas; beaten horses in that same Naas race have triumphed in this before; may need to be ridden more conservatively but he's far from exposed; interesting at a price.

Salvador Ziggy 5.30 Cheltenham

Second here one year ago in the 3m Pertemps Final (soft) as hurdler; took well to chasing, winning on first three attempts before second of 17 in the Kerry National (3m, yielding to soft) in September; weakening late on in foray to the US in October "may have been a case of one race too many," according to his trainer; put away for this race since and trainer has a good record in it; plausible for stamina and form, so one to consider seriously.

How to calculate your Lucky 15 returns?

How much your bet returns will depend on how many selections win, and their respective odds. Fr example, if two of your selections win then you can expect to be paid on on two single bets, and a double of the two selections. If three selections win then you can expect to be paid out on three singles, three doubles and a treble, and so on. If you're still not sure how much your bet will return, you can work out your returns using our free bet calculator .

