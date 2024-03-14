We've compiled four of the best bets at the Cheltenham Festival on Thursday to include in your Lucky 15 bets, courtesy of our team of experts.

What is a Lucky 15?

A Lucky 15 is one of the most popular multiple bets among horseracing punters and the clue is in the name as a Lucky 15 consists of 15 bets on four selections in different events. That equals four singles, six doubles, four trebles and a fourfold accumulator.

The beauty of the Lucky 15 is that only one selection of four must win to guarantee a return and the majority of bookmakers will offer incentives to play the bet.

Iroko 1.30 Cheltenham

Very progressive over hurdles last term (on good/soft), winning the Martin Pipe at this meeting and finishing third in 3m Grade 1 novice at Aintree; impressive over fences at Warwick (2m4f) in November, cruising home on the bridle in a race that Stage Star won en route to 2023 Turners success; picked up an injury soon afterwards and was deemed out for the season but has recovered faster than expected; exciting contender who brings lots of potential to this second chase attempt.

Cuthbert Dibble 2.10 Cheltenham

Won two out of five as a novice hurdler last season and his form up went another notch when winning handicaps at Chepstow (2m3½f; easily) and Haydock (3m½f) in his two starts this season; all hurdle races have been on soft or heavy ground; another 6lb higher today but it looked as if he had more in the tank last time and has plenty more to offer as a stayer; big chance.

Envoi Allen 2.50 Cheltenham

Acts on any going; absent since his close second in Grade 1 thriller at Down Royal (3m) four months ago; similarly fresh when he won this race last year, taking Cheltenham Festival record to 3-5, and holds solid claims back here despite his age now reaching double figures; veterans have endured a barren spell in the Ryanair for more than a decade but ten-year-olds landed this prize in 2006, 2008 and 2011.

Theatre Man 4.10 Cheltenham

Made all for two hurdle wins at 2m3½f and 2m5f (both on soft); started chase career with two useful efforts in 2m7½f handicaps and laid down a strong marker for this race when runner-up in a warm course-and-distance event (good to soft) in January, taking time to pick up but racing up the hill in great style; up 3lb but open to improvement and has solid claims with Harry Cobden a rare booking (0-1) for yard that has been among the winners of late.

How to calculate your Lucky 15 returns?

How much your bet returns will depend on how many selections win, and their respective odds. Fr example, if two of your selections win then you can expect to be paid on on two single bets, and a double of the two selections. If three selections win then you can expect to be paid out on three singles, three doubles and a treble, and so on. If you're still not sure how much your bet will return, you can work out your returns using our free bet calculator .

