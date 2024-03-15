We've compiled four of the best bets at the Cheltenham Festival on Friday to include in your Lucky 15 bets, courtesy of our team of experts.

What is a Lucky 15?

A Lucky 15 is one of the most popular multiple bets among horseracing punters and the clue is in the name as a Lucky 15 consists of 15 bets on four selections in different events. That equals four singles, six doubles, four trebles and a fourfold accumulator.

The beauty of the Lucky 15 is that only one selection of four must win to guarantee a return and the majority of bookmakers will offer incentives to play the bet.

Majborough 1.30 Cheltenham

Very useful jumps pedigree; came from mid-division to draw clear on run-in for newcomers race at Auteuil (1m7f, very soft) last April; first task for new yard couldn't have been much more demanding, in the Grade 1 at Leopardstown (2m, soft) six weeks ago, but he was just 5-1 and made most to be about two-lengths third of 11 to Kargese; no shock if he were to improve a good deal, which would give him a big shout.

L'Eau Du Sud 2.10 Cheltenham

French four-year-old Listed winner in April 2022 and, bar a blip here last November, has improved with each British run; fine second in Betfair Hurdle at Newbury (2m, heavy) last month, after which he's up 6lb but he was clear of Go Dante and Faivoir who fought out last Saturday's Imperial Cup; Harry Skelton prefers him to Faivoir; big player.

Chigorin 2.50 Cheltenham

Mixed messages as to the strength of his maiden win at Fairyhouse (2m7f, heavy) but he looked all about stamina that day and his profile isn't dissimilar to that of Minella Indo who recorded a 50-1 success in the 2019 renewal of this for the same yard; a big lad who should be doing his best work late in the day and might well get involved; has gone under the radar against fancier form horses.

Waterford Whispers 5.30 Cheltenham

Unexposed sort who beat Answer To Kayf at Fairyhouse (2m4f, soft; won going away) in December, following up his reappearance success; ran creditably at Leopardstown (2m4f, soft to heavy) in the hat-trick attempt, beating all bar a rival who dictated the pace; should have more to offer and looks an ideal type for this race; strongly respected.

How to calculate your Lucky 15 returns?

How much your bet returns will depend on how many selections win, and their respective odds. Fr example, if two of your selections win then you can expect to be paid on on two single bets, and a double of the two selections. If three selections win then you can expect to be paid out on three singles, three doubles and a treble, and so on. If you're still not sure how much your bet will return, you can work out your returns using our free bet calculator .

