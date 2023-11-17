Cheltenham Friday tips: race-by-race picks on day one of the November meeting from top tipster David Jennings
Upping The Ante host David Jennings shares his selections for each race at Cheltenham on Friday. Here are his November meeting picks for day one . . .
Lycetts Insurance Brokers Conditional Jockeys' Handicap Hurdle, 2m5f
DJ's tip: White Rhino
High Stakes scares me. He was rated 130 this time last tear and he's off 117 now and will pop up some day and torment me. I was sure he had all the makings of a smart one early in his career. Anyway, you can't keep tiptoeing your way towards the cliff so we'll leave him alone and play it safe with White Rhino. He bolted up at Carlise and a 9lb rise seems fair. I have a feeling he is not finishing winning just yet.
Mucking Brilliant Paddy Power Handicap Chase, 2m
DJ's tip: Ballybreeze
Running in the Arkle was a bit far-fetched, but running here isn't. Ballybreeze looked poised to pounce when coming down three out at Market Rasen when we last saw him in April and a mark of 120 could seriously underestimate him here.
SSS Super Alloys Arkle Challenge Trophy Trial Novices' Chase (Grade 2), 2m
DJ's tip: Petit Tonnerre
A really poor renewal. No March winners in here, I'm afraid, and Petit Tonnerre might be able to make a winning chasing debut in a Grade 2. He was as good as any of these over hurdles, if you ask me, and it is interesting to see him sent over fences so quickly. He's unexposed and could have more to offer in his new job.
Glenfarclas Cross Country Handicap Chase, 3m5½f
DJ's tip: Foxy Jacks
Mouse Morris has already bagged a big one in Britain this season and it wouldn't surprise me if he did it again here. Foxy Jacks has been in terrific form and won the Midlands National at Kilbeggan before finishing a fine third in the Kerry National. He looks a huge price at around 20-1 with Gavin Brouder taking off a very valuable 5lb.
Trustatrader Novices' Hurdle (Grade 2), 2m5f
DJ's tip: Captain Teague
No matter how long you spend studying this or how many alternatives you search for, you come back to the same conclusion every single time. Captain Teague is quite simply a better calibre of horse to the ones he faces here. He could probably give them a stone, never mind 5lb.
Valda Energy Novices' Handicap Hurdle, 2m½f
DJ's tip: Impose Toi
I was fancying Brook Bay all week and this trip will suit better than the 2m3f at Wetherby, but there must be a chance Impose Toi is a long way ahead of his mark of 121. He's not bad value at 100-30, either.
Published on 17 November 2023inFree tips
Last updated 11:30, 17 November 2023
