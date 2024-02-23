Cheltenham Festival tips 2024: ante-post Cheltenham handicap tips + £30 FREE BET

Our top two ante-post racing tips for Cheltenham 2024

We've analysed the form ahead of the 2024 Cheltenham Festival to bring you our selections, ranked by confidence. Get ahead of the festival and add these two picks for your ante-post bets. And while you're at it, Paddy Power are giving away £30 in free bets that you can grab here .

2.50 Cheltenham: Ultima Handicap Chase, March 12

In the Ultima, Chianti Classico looks to have solid claims. Novice chasers often do well in this handicap and he's a progressive type who should relish the distance after an eyecatching preparation at Kempton. Kim Bailey likes to target the race and has been rewarded in recent years with place-getters Vinndication and Happygolucky.

4.10 Cheltenham: TrustATrader Plate Handicap Chase, March 15

Theatre Man stayed on powerfully behind Turners candidate Ginny’s Destiny on Trials day and this race looks the ideal fit for him. His early-season form also reads wel#l and I would be surprised if there wasn’t further mileage in his mark of 137.

