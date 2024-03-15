Cheltenham Festival naps: best betting tips from our experts

Day four of the Cheltenham Festival is upon us – but who do our top tipsters fancy most?

1.30 Cheltenham

By Conor Fennelly

The New course should really play to the strengths of the Joseph O'Brien-trained Nurburgring in the JCB Triumph Hurdle.

He has taken to hurdles in excellent fashion, winning twice, including a Grade 3 contest at Fairyhouse, before beaten three-quarters of a length by Kala Conti at Leopardstown under a penalty.

He ran a cracker on that occasion but just found himself slightly outpaced on the turn for home, but he stayed on powerfully in the straight despite being short of room, and nearly reeled in the front two who were more favourably positioned when the pace lifted.

The extra distance, softer ground and track should really suit and no rival will be coming home stronger than him.

Nurburgring 13:30 Cheltenham View Racecard Jky: J J Slevin Tnr: Joseph Patrick O'Brien

2.50 Cheltenham

By Kevin Morley

Another race in which the Mullins-trained runners look like the ones to focus on. Readin Tommy Wrong heads the market with Dancing City and High Class Hero also prominent in the betting. However, this race regularly returns big-priced winners and one of the yard's lesser-fancied runners in Lecky Watson can strike as he fares well on trends. Challow Hurdle winner Captain Teague is the pick of the home team.

Lecky Watson 14:50 Cheltenham View Racecard Jky: Brian Hayes Tnr: W P Mullins

3.30 Cheltenham

By Tom Segal

There are very few staying chasers who jump as neatly and quickly as Fastorslow but he's twice got beaten at the festival and the form of L'Homme Presse looks a lot better after Protektorat's Ryanair win. L'Homme Presse beat him easily over 2m6f at Lingfield and he's simply no good right-handed, so his Ascot run can be totally forgiven.

It might not have been a brilliant Brown Advisory he won in 2022, but he couldn't have done it any easier and ever since that day, I've thought he was a Gold Cup winner waiting to happen. Clearly things haven't gone smoothly for him since, but that Lingfield run tells me he's not far off his best and the way he strode up the hill when winning at the festival two years ago makes me think he will love the step up in trip. Finally, Charlie Deutsch is brilliant in these staying races and L'Homme Presse could get into a lovely rhythm near or out front.

L'Homme Presse 15:30 Cheltenham View Racecard Jky: Charlie Deutsch Tnr: Venetia Williams

