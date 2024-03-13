Cheltenham Festival naps: best betting tips from our experts

After an exhilarating opening day, the Cheltenham Festival roars on to the second – but who do our top tipsters fancy most?

4.50 Cheltenham

By Paul Kealy

The Johnny Henderson Grand Annual Chase has long featured my main handicap fancy of the week and I can't see any reason to jump off Libberty Hunter as he's another for whom soft ground is perfect.

He looked set to win on his chase debut when falling three out at Chepstow in November, but has bagged his next two and he was impressive on New Year's Day at this track when charging up the run-in to collar Tuesday's Arkle runner Matata.

With regular jockey Adam Wedge missing the festival with a back injury, the baton has been passed to Harry Cobden, and there are surely no complaints about that.

With a half-decent round of jumping I expect Libberty Hunter, who has been held back for the spring festivals since that turn-of-the-year success, to go very close.

Libberty Hunter 16:50 Cheltenham View Racecard Jky: Harry Cobden Tnr: Evan Williams

3.15 Cheltenham

By Tom Segal

The Coral Cup is as always very competitive, but Martin Brassil has twice gone close to winning this race and in Built By Ballymore he looks to have an excellent chance of finally winning the race. Built By Ballymore probably wouldn't be quick enough on usual Cheltenham ground, but now conditions are testing I can see him sprinting up the hill.

Last time at Punchestown he looked to be going nowhere and he got under the last but he flew home to win by 12 lengths and after only six runs he is surely going to improve massively again like all of Brassil's horses tend to do when the big day arrives.

The problem he and all the other horses in the race are going to have is that there is a chance Sa Majeste is a Grade 1 horse running in a handicap and he has been all the rage for a Cheltenham handicap all season. He beat the Grand National winner Noble Yeats over hurdles at Limerick on his only start this season and could be thrown in off a mark of 140. Whether he will stay as well as Built By Ballymore is the big question.

Built By Ballymore 14:50 Cheltenham View Racecard Jky: J J Slevin Tnr: Martin Brassil

4.00 Cheltenham

By Kevin Morley

El Fabiolo meets all criteria and is a worthy favourite, although his price is on the short side as Jonbon and Edwardstone also fare well on trends and are credible threats. However, the overpriced one here is Gentleman De Mee, especially from an each-way perspective if all eight runners go to post. He has been a bit below par in a couple of starts this term, but he wouldn't be far away at his best and his profile is fine from a trends perspective.

Gentleman De Mee 15:30 Cheltenham View Racecard Jky: Mark Walsh Tnr: W P Mullins

5.30 Cheltenham

By Conor Fennelly

I was taken by Jasmin De Vaux's display at Naas when winning by 15 lengths and the fact Patrick Mullins has elected to ride him gives me another reason to think he could be hard to beat in the Champion Bumper.

It wasn't the strongest of contests, but the manner in which he left behind his rivals at the two-furlong pole was impressive both visually and on the clock.

That was over 2m2½f and the five-year-old was thundering away from his rivals in the last furlong. Given the prevailing ground conditions and the nature of the race, stamina could be a real premium here and he seems to have that in abundance.

It doesn't look the strongest running and I think he's the class act in the field.

Jasmin De Vaux 17:30 Cheltenham View Racecard Jky: Mr P W Mullins Tnr: W P Mullins

