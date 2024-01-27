Cheltenham Festival 2024 ante-post tips and Trials day runners to note + get up £50 in free bets

Looking for the best 2024 Cheltenham Festival ante-post racing tips? Our pundits have identified four in-form horses poised for success at the festival, offering top insight and big-race expertise. While our selections primarily feature well-fancied horses, keep an eye out for potential outsiders.

Cheltenham Trials day 2024: runners to note with a view to the festival

1.50 Cheltenham: Paddy Power Cotswold Chase (Grade 2)

Possible Cheltenham targets: Brown Advisory Novices' Chase, 6-1, Boodles Cheltenham Gold Cup, 40-1

Paul Nicholls' star novice chaser actually steps into open company to face far more experienced rivals here and his performance could have a huge bearing for where he goes at the Cheltenham Festival. An impressive winner of the Albert Bartlett Novices' Hurdle last year, he is unbeaten in two chase starts this term, including a gritty performance at Sandown last month. Nicholls has said his main Cheltenham target will be the Brown Advisory, but an impressive performance against the likes of Royale Pagaille and The Real Whacker could tempt connections to have a crack at the big one, the Cheltenham Gold Cup.

2.25 Cheltenham: My Pension Expert Clarence House Chase (Grade 1)

Possible Cheltenham Targets: Betway Queen Mother Champion Chase, 5-2



Jonbon's big clash with El Fabiolo again will unfortunately have to wait until the Cheltenham Festival, and this looks like the perfect prep ahead of that highly anticipated duel. He is the long odds-on favourite to win the rearranged Clarence House, but keep an eye on how impressive he proves. An effortless success could see him get more supporters ahead of the Queen Mother Champion Chase, with it being 1-1 between him and El Fabiolo when they have met. However, he will have to turn the form around, having been comprehensively beaten by his big rivals in the last year's Arkle.

3.00 Cheltenham: Unibet Hurdle (Grade 2)

Possible Cheltenham targets: Close Brothers Mares' Hurdle, 2-1, Unibet Champion Hurdle, 33-1

Lossiemouth, the star juvenile hurdler of last season, makes her highly anticipated comeback and is the red-hot favourite to land this contest in Constitution Hill's absence. An easy winner of the Triumph Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival, she has not been seen since Punchestown last April, but a victory should see her become a red-hot favourite for the Mares' Hurdle. That race is over 2m4f, but she has never raced beyond 2m1f and if the five-year-old shows plenty of pace on her return then there could be a small chance she heads to the Champion Hurdle and sets up a fascinating clash against Constitution Hill.

3.35 Cheltenham: McCoy Contractors Cleeve Hurdle (Grade 2)

Possible Cheltenham targets: Paddy Power Stayers' Hurdle, 20-1

One of the most popular stayers in recent history, the 12-year-old is now in his advancing years but has shown the spark still remains with some brilliant runs this season. He has been narrowly denied on both starts, finishing runner-up in the Long Distance Hurdle at Newbury before agonisingly falling short in the Long Walke. He loves Cheltenham, having won the Stayers' Hurdle in 2019, and is a three-time winner of the Cleeve Hurdle. His trainer Emma Lavelle is taking it on a day-by-day basis with her star, so this could be a crucial race in deciding if he is retired, or if he gets another crack at Stayers' Hurdle glory.

Our top four ante-post racing tips for Cheltenham 2024

We've analysed the form ahead of Cheltenham 2024 to bring you our selections, ranked by confidence. Get ahead of the festival and add these four picks for your ante-post bets. And while you're at it, Paddy Power are giving away up to £50 in free bets for the 2024 Cheltenham Festival that you can grab here .

3.30 Cheltenham: Boodles Cheltenham Gold Cup, March 15

Best odds: 6-5 (bet365)

Last year's brilliant winner is already the red-hot favourite to gain legendary status and win back-to-back Cheltenham Gold Cups. Trained by Willie Mullins, he was a seven-length winner a year ago, but two defeats behind Fastorslow at Punchestown left people questioning if he was the same high-class horse. However, he put those doubts to bed with a stunning performance in the Savills Chase at Leopardstown when easily beating Gerri Colombe by 23 lengths. Very few chasers, if any, can match him on his day and he looks by far the best in this year's Gold Cup line-up.

2.10 Cheltenham: Arkle Challenge Trophy, March 12

Best odds: 8-11 (bet365)

A sublime winner of the Supreme Novices' Hurdle last year, the Barry Connell-trained star is already the leading hope for the Arkle, despite being seen only once over fences this season. He was flawless on his chasing debut at Leopardstown last month when winning by eight and a half lengths, while his main rivals have faltered since. Facile Vega, who had been set to lead Willie Mullins' charge, was bitterly disappointing last time, while Gaelic Warrior could run elsewhere. Found A Fifty, an expected rival, probably lacks the class Marine Nationale has.

3.30 Cheltenham: Paddy Power Stayers' Hurdle, March 14

Best odds: 4-1 (Paddy Power)

Trained by Gordon Elliott, the six-year-old is yet to run at Cheltenham, but burst on to the stayers' scene with a mightily impressive victory at Leopardstown over Christmas. Stepping up to staying trips for the first time, he sauntered to an easy 11-length success in the Jack de Bromhead Christmas Hurdle and surged towards the top of the betting for the Cheltenham Festival contest. He was also a Grade 1 winner last year, and jockey Jack Kennedy could face a tough choice in riding him or star stablemate Teahupoo.

2.50 Cheltenham: Ryanair Chase, March 14

Best odds: 9-2 (bet365)

A Grade 1-winning novice chaser last season, the Joseph O'Brien-trained eight-year-old has been a recent springer in the Ryanair market following a fine return this month. Off since winning at Aintree's Grand National meeting, he showed his qualities when beating race-fit rivals, including Pic D'Orhy, in the Silviniaco Conti Chase at Kempton. While he missed last year's Turners' Novices' Chase at the last minute, he is already a Cheltenham Festival winner, having scored in the 2022 Martin Pipe Conditional Jockeys' Handicap Hurdle.

Cheltenham 2024 ante-post tips: frequently asked questions

What is ante-post betting at Cheltenham?

Ante-post betting on Cheltenham refers to placing bets on horse races well in advance of the event. This allows bettors to secure potentially higher odds before the final field is confirmed.

When do Cheltenham ante-post odds become available?

Ante-post odds for Cheltenham races are typically released almost a year in advance, often as soon as the races from the previous year are run. However, these odds fluctuate as the event approaches in line with on-track performances.

What are the advantages of Cheltenham ante-post betting?

The main advantage is the potential for better odds compared to betting closer to the event. Additionally, it allows bettors to capitalise on early insights and predictions.

Are there risks involved in Cheltenham ante-post betting?

Yes, there are risks, as horses may not run in the races, and conditions can change. If a selected horse does not participate, under ante-post betting rules the bet is usually lost, unless you are betting non-runner no bet.

Can I get a refund if my chosen horse doesn't run at Cheltenham?

Some may offer non-runner no bet promotions, but typically not until January or February. Without this concession, you will not get your stake refunded on ante-post bets.

