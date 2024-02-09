Cheltenham Festival 2024 ante-post tips and Newbury runners to note + get up £20 in free bets

Looking for the best 2024 Cheltenham Festival ante-post racing tips? Our pundits have identified four in-form horses poised for success at the festival, offering top insight and big-race expertise. While our selections primarily feature well-fancied horses, keep an eye out for potential outsiders.

Newbury Betfair Hurdle day 2024: runners to note with a view to the festival

Shishkin (Nico de Boinville)

2.05 Newbury: Betfair Denman Chase (Grade 2)

Possible Cheltenham targets: Boodles Cheltenham Gold Cup, 8-1

The mercurial Nicky Henderson-trained star is viewed as Britain's leading hope in toppling Galopin Des Champs in the Gold Cup next month, but must pass an important test following a disrupted season. The ten-year-old inexplicably refused to race on his first intended start at Ascot in November, but looked like he was set for a big effort in the King George VI Chase at Kempton before agonisingly unseating at the second-last fence. He is odds-on to get back to winning ways in this race, which has been used as a springboard to Gold Cup glory in the past. He could emerge as Galopin Des Champs' main rival if he puts in a sparkling display.

2.40 Newbury: Betfair Exchange Game Spirit Chase (Grade 2)

Possible Cheltenham Targets: Betway Queen Mother Champion Chase, 16-1, Ryanair Chase, 16-1

The Alan King-trained ten-year-old has found life difficult this season and this contest could prove crucial in deciding which way he heads at the Cheltenham Festival. The three-time Grade 1 winner started the campaign with two runner-up efforts behind Jonbon in the Shloer Chase and Tingle Creek, and given he would meet that rival and the high-class El Fabiolo in the Queen Mother Champion Chase, connections were keen to test him up in trip. However, he bitterly disappointed when beaten 25 lengths in the Silviniaco Conti Chase last time, and drops back in trip now. A bold winning effort should see him secure his place in the Champion Chase, but anything else could see King throw one last dice up in trip again.

3.15 Newbury: Betfair Hurdle (Premier Handicap)

Possible Cheltenham targets: Sky Bet Supreme Novices' Hurdle, 33-1, Baring Bingham Novices' Hurdle, 33-1

Bar Jeriko Du Reponet, Britain's Supreme Novices' Hurdle team is lacking depth, but Ben Pauling's emerging star could throw his name into the mix should he land this ultra-valuable handicap. The five-year-old has two impressive victories next to his name this season, but was pulled up at Grade 1 level in the Formby Novices' Hurdle at Aintree in December. He had excuses that day when he reportedly lost his action and he remains deeply unexposed. He looks to be all about speed, and his odds for the Supreme could tumble with a winning performance.

3.15 Newbury: Betfair Hurdle (Premier Handicap)

Possible Cheltenham targets: McCoy Contractors County Handicap Hurdle, 12-1

The five-year-old is one of the most fascinating runners of the weekend as he makes his highly anticipated debut for Willie Mullins. He is yet to run in Britain or Ireland, but ended his time in France with Gabriel Leenders on a winning note at Auteuil last June. He has not been seen for 238 days, but has been all the rage in the betting for the Betfair Hurdle this week, and is the market leader in the County Hurdle in some places too. A big show could see him become one of the most notable handicap entries at the festival when they are made.

Our top four ante-post racing tips for Cheltenham 2024

We've analysed the form ahead of Cheltenham 2024 to bring you our selections, ranked by confidence. Get ahead of the festival and add these four picks for your ante-post bets. And while you're at it, Unibet are giving away up to £20 in free bets for the 2024 Cheltenham Festival that you can grab here .

3.30 Cheltenham: Boodles Cheltenham Gold Cup, March 15

Best odds: 10-11 (Sky Bet)

Last year's brilliant winner is already the red-hot favourite to gain legendary status and win back-to-back Cheltenham Gold Cups. Trained by Willie Mullins, he was a seven-length winner a year ago, but two defeats behind Fastorslow at Punchestown left people questioning if he was the same high-class horse. However, he put those doubts to bed with a stunning performance in the Savills Chase at Leopardstown when easily beating Gerri Colombe by 23 lengths. He then easily won his second Irish Gold Cup at the Dublin Racing Festival last weekend, comfortably beating Fastorslow. Very few chasers, if any, can match him on his day and he looks by far the best in this year's Gold Cup line-up.

2.10 Cheltenham: Arkle Challenge Trophy, March 12

Best odds: 5-2 (bet365)

A sublime winner of the Supreme Novices' Hurdle last year, the Barry Connell-trained star is already a leading hope for the Arkle, despite being seen only twice over fences this season. He was flawless on his chasing debut at Leopardstown last month when winning by eight and a half lengths, while his main rivals have faltered since. However, he must also bounce back from a poor showing when well beaten as odds-on favourite in the Irish Arkle at the Dublin Racing Festival, but his connections are confident they can get him back to his best at Cheltenham.

3.30 Cheltenham: Paddy Power Stayers' Hurdle, March 14

Best odds: 4-1 (Paddy Power)

Trained by Gordon Elliott, the six-year-old is yet to run at Cheltenham, but burst on to the stayers' scene with a mightily impressive victory at Leopardstown over Christmas. Stepping up to staying trips for the first time, he sauntered to an easy 11-length success in the Jack de Bromhead Christmas Hurdle and surged towards the top of the betting for the Cheltenham Festival contest. He was also a Grade 1 winner last year, and jockey Jack Kennedy could face a tough choice in opting to ride him or star stablemate Teahupoo.

2.50 Cheltenham: Ryanair Chase, March 14

Best odds: 9-2 (bet365)

A Grade 1-winning novice chaser last season, the Joseph O'Brien-trained eight-year-old has been a recent springer in the Ryanair market following a fine return this month. Off since winning at Aintree's Grand National meeting, he showed his qualities when beating race-fit rivals, including Pic D'Orhy, in the Silviniaco Conti Chase at Kempton. While he missed last year's Turners' Novices' Chase at the last minute, he is already a Cheltenham Festival winner, having scored in the 2022 Martin Pipe Conditional Jockeys' Handicap Hurdle.

Cheltenham 2024 ante-post tips: frequently asked questions

What is ante-post betting at Cheltenham?

Ante-post betting on Cheltenham refers to placing bets on horse races well in advance of the event. This allows bettors to secure potentially higher odds before the final field is confirmed.

When do Cheltenham ante-post odds become available?

Ante-post odds for Cheltenham races are typically released almost a year in advance, often as soon as the races from the previous year are run. However, these odds fluctuate as the event approaches in line with on-track performances.

What are the advantages of Cheltenham ante-post betting?

The main advantage is the potential for better odds compared to betting closer to the event. Additionally, it allows bettors to capitalise on early insights and predictions.

Are there risks involved in Cheltenham ante-post betting?

Yes, there are risks, as horses may not run in the races, and conditions can change. If a selected horse does not participate, under ante-post betting rules the bet is usually lost, unless you are betting non-runner no bet.

Can I get a refund if my chosen horse doesn't run at Cheltenham?

Some may offer non-runner no bet promotions, but typically not until January or February. Without this concession, you will not get your stake refunded on ante-post bets.

Where can I get more ante-post tips ahead of Cheltenham?

You can find more tips from our experts under the Cheltenham Festival tips section of our website.

