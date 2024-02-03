Cheltenham Festival 2024 ante-post tips and Dublin Racing Festival runners to note + get £50 in free bets

Looking for the best 2024 Cheltenham Festival ante-post racing tips ahead of the Dublin Racing Festival? Our pundits have identified four in-form horses poised for success at the festival, offering top insight and big-race expertise. While our selections primarily feature well-fancied horses, keep an eye out for potential outsiders.

Dublin Racing Festival 2024: runners to note with a view to the Cheltenham Festival

1.20 Leopardstown: Nathaniel Lacy & Partners Solicitors Novice Hurdle (Grade 1)

Possible Cheltenham targets: Sky Bet Supreme Novices' Hurdle, 16-1, Baring Bingham Novices' Hurdle, 10-1, Albert Bartlett Novices' Hurdle, 7-1

The exciting Willie Mullins-trained novice hurdler is in three major contests at the Cheltenham Festival, but Saturday's race should give him a clearer target for March. The five-year-old was a winner at Punchestown on his penultimate start over 2m3½f in November, but he dropped back to 2m for a Grade 1 at this track last time. He was running a huge race that day, but a serious error at the final flight put paid to his chances before he stayed on to take second. This will be the furthest trip he has faced in his career, but the Cheltenham Festival betting views him as a stayer in the making and could thrive over longer distances.

1.50 Leopardstown: McCann FitzGerald Spring Juvenile Hurdle (Grade 1)

Possible Cheltenham Targets: JCB Triumph Hurdle, 7-1, Boodles Juvenile Handicap Hurdle, 8-1

Despite being the third-best in the betting for the Triumph, the Willie Mullins-trained four-year-old is currently fifth-best in the market for this Grade 1. An impressive winner in France on the Flat, he took the eye with a fine jumps debut at Limerick over Christmas when an easy eight-length winner. Mullins looks set to use this contest, which he won with second-string Gala Marceau last year, to establish his juvenile pecking order and it will be crucial to the Tony Bloom-owned Bunting's festival chances. Should he win, he will certainly be vying for Triumph Hurdle favouritism, but a loss could see him rerouted down the handicap route.

2.25 Leopardstown, Goffs Irish Arkle Novice Chase (Grade 1)

Possible Cheltenham targets: My Pension Expert Arkle Challenge Trophy Novices' Chase, 6-1, Brown Advisory Novices' Chase, 10-1, Turners Novices' Chase, 11-2

Willie Mullins produced another shock move when he did not declare Gaelic Warrior for the Irish Arkle and instead his leading hope will once again be Facile Vega, who needs to bounce back. Tipped for stardom this time last year, he bombed out at this meeting over hurdles and despite on winning chase debut, he proved bitterly disappointing once again when finishing last in the Racing Post Novice Chase over Christmas. Concerningly, he has failed to sparkle over this course and distance and this feels like last-chance-saloon territory against old foe Marine Nationale. Another poor show could see his Cheltenham Festival hopes go up in smoke.

2.45 Leopardstown Sunday: Chanelle Pharma Irish Champion Hurdle (Grade 1)

Possible Cheltenham targets: Unibet Champion Hurdle, 10-1, Paddy Power Stayers' Hurdle, 5-1

Last season's leading intermediate novice hurdler has found it tough in open company this term with two losses. He lost little in defeat on his seasonal return when denied by Teahupoo in the Hatton's Grace Hurdle at Fairyhouse in December, but was firmly put in his place by State Man over course and distance in the Matheson Hurdle at Christmas subsequently. His high-class stablemate is in opposition again and, as he is likely to find it tough turn the tables on State Man, he could well be facing a near-impossible task against Constitution Hill in the Champion Hurdle. That could tempt connections to try him over staying trips, with Willie Mullins lacking a Stayers' Hurdle leading contender at the moment.

Our top four ante-post racing tips for Cheltenham 2024

We've analysed the form ahead of the 2024 Cheltenham Festival to bring you our selections, ranked by confidence. Get ahead of the festival and add these four picks for your ante-post bets. And while you're at it, Betfair are giving away £50 in free bets that you can grab here .

3.30 Cheltenham: Boodles Cheltenham Gold Cup, March 15

Last year's brilliant winner is already the red-hot favourite to gain legendary status and win back-to-back Cheltenham Gold Cups. Trained by Willie Mullins, he was a seven-length winner a year ago, but two defeats behind Fastorslow at Punchestown left people questioning if he was the same high-class horse. However, he put those doubts to bed with a stunning performance in the Savills Chase at Leopardstown when easily beating Gerri Colombe by 23 lengths. Very few chasers, if any, can match him on his day and he looks by far the best in this year's Gold Cup line-up.

2.10 Cheltenham: Arkle Challenge Trophy, March 12

A sublime winner of the Supreme Novices' Hurdle last year, the Barry Connell-trained star is already the leading hope for the Arkle, despite being seen only once over fences this season. He was flawless on his chasing debut at Leopardstown last month when winning by eight and a half lengths, while his main rivals have faltered since. Facile Vega, who had been set to lead Willie Mullins' charge, was bitterly disappointing last time, while Gaelic Warrior could run elsewhere. Found A Fifty, an expected rival, probably lacks the class Marine Nationale has.

3.30 Cheltenham: Paddy Power Stayers' Hurdle, March 14

Trained by Gordon Elliott, the six-year-old is yet to run at Cheltenham, but burst on to the stayers' scene with a mightily impressive victory at Leopardstown over Christmas. Stepping up to staying trips for the first time, he sauntered to an easy 11-length success in the Jack de Bromhead Christmas Hurdle and surged towards the top of the betting for the Cheltenham Festival contest. He was also a Grade 1 winner last year, and jockey Jack Kennedy could face a tough choice in riding him or star stablemate Teahupoo.

2.50 Cheltenham: Ryanair Chase, March 14

A Grade 1-winning novice chaser last season, the Joseph O'Brien-trained eight-year-old has been a recent springer in the Ryanair market following a fine return this month. Off since winning at Aintree's Grand National meeting, he showed his qualities when beating race-fit rivals, including Pic D'Orhy, in the Silviniaco Conti Chase at Kempton. While he missed last year's Turners' Novices' Chase at the last minute, he is already a Cheltenham Festival winner, having scored in the 2022 Martin Pipe Conditional Jockeys' Handicap Hurdle.

Cheltenham 2024 ante-post tips: frequently asked questions

What is ante-post betting at Cheltenham?

Ante-post betting on Cheltenham refers to placing bets on horse races well in advance of the event. This allows bettors to secure potentially higher odds before the final field is confirmed.

When do Cheltenham ante-post odds become available?

Ante-post odds for Cheltenham races are typically released almost a year in advance, often as soon as the races from the previous year are run. However, these odds fluctuate as the event approaches in line with on-track performances.

What are the advantages of Cheltenham ante-post betting?

The main advantage is the potential for better odds compared to betting closer to the event. Additionally, it allows bettors to capitalise on early insights and predictions.

Are there risks involved in Cheltenham ante-post betting?

Yes, there are risks, as horses may not run in the races, and conditions can change. If a selected horse does not participate, under ante-post betting rules the bet is usually lost, unless you are betting non-runner no bet.

Can I get a refund if my chosen horse doesn't run at Cheltenham?

Some may offer non-runner no bet promotions, but typically not until January or February. Without this concession, you will not get your stake refunded on ante-post bets.

Where can I get more ante-post tips ahead of Cheltenham?

You can find more tips from our experts under the Cheltenham Festival tips section of our website. Stay up to date with free tips and get exclusive access to premium ante-post tips when you join Racing Post Members' Club . We're currently running a special offer (get 50% off your first three months on our Ultimate Monthly tier). Read more here .

