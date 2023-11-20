Chelmsford Placepot tips: Robbie Wilders eyes up the £50,000 guarantee

The Tote's £50,000 guarantee rolls on to Chelmsford and the opening 7f novice (5.00) seems likely to go to a newcomer.

Pedigree analysis points the way of Kingman filly Groovy Baby for Andrew Balding and the Brian Meehan-trained Unforgettable Fire, a daughter of Phoenix Of Spain.

There is a big field for the mile handicap (5.30), but I'm banking on Struck Gold . He relished a step up in trip to score at Wolverhampton last week and is well bred.

Tradesman seeks a Chelmsford four-timer and rates as the likeliest winner of the 2m handicap (6.00). The well-handicapped De Vega's Warrior also goes in.

The feature 6f handicap (6.30) is tricky to negotiate. Decent handicapping cases can be made for Above , Probe and Navello . At least one of those can place.

Agostino looked well ahead of his mark here last time and has plenty in his favour in the 6f handicap (7.00). Habooba shaped well in second that day and should also go well under Billy Loughnane.

I only have eyes for Street Parade in the final leg (7.30). He was a big eyecatcher here 11 days ago and will be striking soon.

Chelmsford Placepot perm

5.00

5 Groovy Baby

6 Unforgettable Fire

5.30

3 Struck Gold

6.00

2 De Vegas Warrior

3 Tradesman

6.30

3 Probe

5 Above

6 Navello

7.00

1 Habooba

2 Agostino

7.30

8 Street Parade

2x1x2x3x2x1 = 24 lines

