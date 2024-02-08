Chelmsford Placepot tips: Graeme Rodway's selections for Friday's evening meeting

Today's Offers 8 All offers

There should be a healthy pool for the Placepot at Chelmsford on Friday evening, and there is a tough opening race to start with. The 1m2f amateur jockeys’ handicap (5.15) is wide open and it may pay to trust the Simon Walker-ridden Alice Kitty . Prince Hector can also go well for Jessica Bedi.

The following 1m2f handicap (5.45) should be more straightforward. Provided all eight line up and three places are available, it looks worth banking on the in-form Something To Do .

Only six are declared for the 5f novice (6.15) and course-and-distance winner Blazes Boylan must have a big chance. However, Macanudo also goes in as just two places will be available.

The 5f handicap (6.45) comes up next and it’s another small field. Just six are declared again and two places means I want two on my side. Boom Boom Pow and Cabeza De Llave appeal.

Another small field is declared for the 7f handicap (7.15) and I like the in-form pair Bitcoin Profit and Lady In Havana , while Clipsham Gold and Lunarscape appeal in the mile handicap (7.45).

Chelmsford Placepot perm

5.15

6 Alice Kitty

7 Prince Hector

5.45

6 Something To Do

6.15

2 Blazes Boylan

3 Macanudo

6.45

2 Boom Boom Pow

4 Cabeza De Llave

7.15

1 Lady In Havana

6 Bitcoin Profit

7.45

2 Clipsham Gold

5 Lunarscape

2 x 1 x 2 x 2 x 2 x 2 = 32 lines

