Cartmel Placepot tips: Keith Melrose takes aim at the £100,000 guarantee

Wednesday's Placepot guarantee means there is a £100,000 pool at Cartmel. Yet such are the quirks of the course that it could pay to keep lines tight.

In the opener (5.50), the in-form makes most sense, backed up by . The latter is trained by Jimmy Moffatt, whose runners are worth keeping an eye on here. In the last five seasons more than 40 per cent of his winners have come at Cartmel.

Donald McCain and Brian Hughes have plenty of winners here, too. Bank on their (6.20) in the second leg. Hughes then rides in the seller (6.50), who is about as solid an option as you get in such races. Back him up with , who has the talent and now gets conditions to suit.

Hughes is also worth banking on in leg four (7.20), aboard dual course winner . His Grey Skies is one to oppose in the following feature (7.50), though, with and preferred.

Finally, in the closing hunter chase (8.20) we can squeeze in one more banker. Make it Aintree Foxhunters' fifth and subsequent easy Kelso winner .

Cartmel Placepot perm

5.50

2 Elham Valley

3 Yukon

6.20

1 Idealdes Villerets

6.50

2 Hey Bob

8 Mcpherson

7.20

1 Sword Of Fate

7.50

1 Vintage Fizz

6 Post No Bills

8.20

2 Time Leader

2x1x2x1x2x1 = 8 lines

