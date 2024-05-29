Carlisle Placepot tips: Robbie Wilders' picks for the £50,000 guaranteed pool

Carlisle's evening card is where the Tote's £50,000 Placepot guarantee is heading next and the amateur jockeys' race (5.55) will take some getting through.

Huddle Up's rider Alice Keighley has a decent strike-rate and he goes off a career-low mark with conditions to suit, while Burj Malinka's jockey Jack Nicholls has also proved profitable to follow. His mount has been running well lately.

Larchill Lass will be vulnerable to something above average, but is suited by a stiff 5f and gets that in the fillies' maiden (6.25). Michael Dods's juveniles have started this season in reasonable nick and Mecca's Symphony is the most appealing newcomer.

The 6f novice (6.55) looks a straightforward opportunity for It Ain't Two , whose draw cost her in a Listed contest at York last time.

Blufferonthebus ran out an impressive winner here ten days ago and won't mind softer ground under a 6lb penalty in the 1m1f handicap (7.25). Serendipitous Lady rates a decent back-up.

The 82-rated filly Haya , Andrew Balding's sole runner on the card, should be thereabouts in the 1m1f novice (7.55).

The two standout ones in the final leg (8.25) are Grid Iron Maiden and Calafrio . Both ran well last time over shorter and give the impression longer trips are required.

Carlisle Placepot perm

5.55

4 Huddle Up

6 Burj Malinka

6.25

4 Mecca’s Symphony

6 Larchill Lass

6.55

3 It Ain’t Two

7.25

1 Blufferonthebus

6 Serendipitous Lady

7.55

9 Haya

8.25

4 Grid Iron Maiden

6 Calafrio

2x2x1x2x1x2 = 16 lines

