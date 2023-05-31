Carlisle Placepot tips: Andrew Cooper takes aim at the £100,000 guaranteed pool

Carlisle is the venue for the £100,000 Placepot guarantee and banking on one in the maiden/novice contests and including two in the handicaps may be the way to play it.

Three runners have form claims in the opener (5.50), and Mauna Loa looks the most exciting prospect for all that she'll probably need a sixth furlong in time.

Dawn Charger built on a highly promising debut second by making all at Ascot and can take another step forward upped to 6f in the 6.20.

Obama Army has plenty in his favour in the 9f handicap (6.50) and is joined by Mickey Mongoose, who can stay out of trouble near the head of affairs.

Flying Frontier's length second to Yaanaas – who has subsequently run to a peak Racing Post Rating of 100 – on his debut at Newcastle reads well and he's hard to oppose in the fourth leg (7.25).

Notimeforanother has more to offer as a stayer and the versatile Detective, who was a close second to Zoffee in this race last year and probably should have won ten days ago, make most appeal in the 7.55.

B Associates beat a subsequent winner last time, with the pair more than four lengths clear. He, along with The King's Men, who could be a different proposition following wind surgery and with cheekpieces fitted, are the two for the final leg (8.30).

Carlisle Placepot perm

5.50

5 Mauna Loa

6.20

2 Dawn Charger

6.50

2 Obama Army

3 Mickey Mongoose

7.25

3 Flying Frontier

7.55

1 Notimeforanother

2 Detective

8.30

1 The King's Men

3 B Associates

1x1x2x1x2x2 = 8 lines

