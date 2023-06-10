Beverley Placepot tips: Paul Kealy's perm for the £100,000 guaranteed pool

The Placepot at Beverley will not be easy to win, but as long as they all go in the first (3.45), we'll have four places to play for.

A low draw is usually ideal on the sprint track, and my three against the field will be Le Beau Garcon (drawn one), Majeski Man (seven) and May Blossom (eight).

In the next (4.15), Spiritual Pursuit's price almost tripled at the breeze-ups, so she makes obvious appeal, and the other guess (they're all unraced) is Catena for a syndicate who buy well.

Blow Your Horn is the main fancy for third (4.45), but Geremia won with plenty in hand last time and still looks reasonably treated so he goes in too.

Dickieburd and King's Crown are the two who appeal with low draws in the next sprint (5.15), while Dubai Crystal and the prolific Tregony are the suggestions in leg five (5.45).

Joe Fanning was masterful from the front on Austrian Theory at Epsom last time, but there might be a bit more pace pressure in the final leg here (6.15) on a stiffer track and he's opposed this time.

The Cookstown Cafu and On The River are both in the form of their lives and hopefully one of them will get us over the line.

Beverley Placepot perm

3.45

7 Le Beau Garcon

8 Majeski Man

13 May Blossom

4.15

3 Catena

8 Spiritual Pursuit

4.45

2 Geremia

6 Blow Your Horn

5.15

2 King's Crown

8 Dickieburd

5.45

1 Tregony

9 Dubai Crystal

6.15

4 The Cookstown Cafu

7 On The River

3x2x2x2x2x2 = 96 lines

