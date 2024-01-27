Best each-way betting tips for Trials day at Cheltenham on Saturday + get £20 in free bets

Looking for the best each-way betting tips for Saturday's racing action at Cheltenham? We've picked out four horses running on Trials day at Cheltenham this weekend who are likely to be well priced in the each-way market.

Our four best each-way racing tips for Cheltenham this Saturday

We've had a look at racecards this week in order to provide you with Saturday's top each-way tips, ranked in order of confidence by our experts. Consider putting these four picks into your each-way multiples for Saturday.

1. Hitman (1.15 Cheltenham )

The Paul Nicholls-trained nine-year-old must bounce back to his best form, but he is a cracking each-way price if he can refind his sparkle. He has been seen just once this season, when he was tailed off in the Old Roan Chase at Aintree. That was too bad to be true. However, he ran the best race of his life last season, according to Racing Post Ratings, when he finished third in the Grade 1 Ryanair Chase at the Cheltenham Festival. That is the best form on offer here and he also has the assistance of rising star Freddie Gingell, who takes 5lb off of his back.

2 Ahoy Senor (1.50 Cheltenham )

Trained by Lucinda Russell, the nine-year-old has a lot to find on his poor form this season, but he had been one of the best chasers in Britain previously. A multiple Grade 1 winner, he also finished second behind L'Homme Presse at the 2022 Cheltenham Festival, but notably was an impressive winner of this race last year. He has been pulled up on his last two starts, including in the Coral Gold Cup, but he gets better at this time of the year and could be a huge price if replicating last year's winning form.

3 Rubaud (3.00 Cheltenham )

While he has the tough task of facing Cheltenham Festival winner Lossiemouth, Rubaud is one of the best British hurdlers away from the superstar Constitution Hill. Trained by Paul Nicholls, the six-year-old was rapidly progressive in 2023, including winning the Elite Hurdle impressively in November. He was no match for Constitution Hill in the Christmas Hurdle last time, but while he does have to give weight away to Lossiemouth and other star mare Love Envoi, Rubaud has rock-solid form in the book already this season.

4 Botox Has (3.35 Cheltenham )

The staying hurdle division in Britain is still crying out for a superstar and while it does not look like it is coming any time soon, the Gary Moore-trained Botox Has is set to run another bold race. While he failed to show his best in the Long Walk Hurdle last time, he had beaten the reopposing Dashel Drasher at Wetherby before and has strong form at Cheltenham, too. He has finished in the first three in six of his ten starts at the track, with two victories, and is a big price at a course he likes.

Each-way betting FAQs

Q: What are each-way bets in horse racing?

Each-way bets are a type of wager that allows you to bet on a horse to win or to place. If your horse wins the race, both the win and place parts of your bet are successful. If your horse places (finishes in the top positions, depending on the race), the place part of your bet is successful.

Q: How do each-way odds work in horse racing?

Each-way odds are usually displayed as two numbers, for example, 8-1 (1/5). The first number represents the odds, while the second number represents the place terms. If you place a £10 each-way bet (£20 total) at 8-1 (1/5), the win portion would see you win £80 plus your £10 stake. A place would see you win £16 plus your £10 stake as you divide the place terms by the odds (8 / 5).

Q: How can I improve my each-way betting strategy?

To improve your each-way betting strategy, consider factors such as the horse's recent form, the jockey, the race distance and the track conditions. Additionally, check the number of runners in the race, as this affects the number of places paid by bookmakers.

Q: Where can I find an each-way calculator on your website?

You can apply each-way odds to many different bet types and see the potential returns. To do so, head over to our betting calculator page under the free bets section of our website which includes betting calculators for a variety of bet types (including single, double, Lucky 15 and accumulator bets), and there is a toggle on each tab to calculate each-way bets. Simply toggle that tab and fill out the other relevant fields to find out the potential returns for your each-way bets.

