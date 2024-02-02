Best each-way betting tips for the Dublin Racing Festival on Saturday + get £30 in free bets

Looking for the best each-way betting tips for the weekend's racing action at Leopardstown? We've picked out four horses running at the Dublin Racing Festival who are likely to be well priced in the each-way market.

Our four best each-way racing tips for the Dublin Racing Festival

We've had a look at racecards this week in order to provide you with Saturday and Sunday's top each-way tips, ranked in order of confidence by our experts. Consider putting these four picks into your each-way multiples for the Dublin Racing Festival.

1. Jetara (1.20 Leopardstown, Saturday)

The Jessica Harrington-trained six-year-old has been one of the most improved mares this season and can put up a valiant fight against the geldings here. A second-season novice, she eased to impressive victories at Fairyhouse and in Listed company at Punchestown before she stormed to a seven-and-a-half-length success in a Grade 3 at this track last month. While she has to step up again, she has experience on her side and also gets a 7lb allowance from her rivals.

2. Path D'Oroux (4.10 Leopardstown, Saturday)

The seven-year-old is slowly getting his act together over fences and could be primed to take advantage of his handicap mark. Trained by Gavin Cromwell, he looked set for a big run over course and distance but was incredibly unlucky when being bumped and falling at the last. He was no match for Arkle candidate Hunters Yarn at Fairyhouse last time but he is only off a 4lb higher mark than his bold run on his penultimate start and could be a step ahead of the handicapper.

3. King Of Kingsfield (1.40 Leopardstown, Sunday)

The Gordon Elliott-trained six-year-old has taken time to get the hang of things but is going into this Grade 1 novice hurdle a little under the radar. He has some solid form to his name and ran leading candidate Farren Glory close when runner-up in the Royal Bond Novice Hurdle. He belatedly got off the mark when easily defeating the highly rated Mirazur West over course and distance last month, and that form was boosted when the latter ran out an easy winner at Fairyhouse last time.

4. Top Ville Ben (3.20 Leopardstown, Sunday)

The popular veteran still needs a couple of rivals to be guaranteed a run but he could be a huge price if he replicates his form from last year. The 12-year-old ran a stormer in the race last year to finish third, beaten only three lengths, and returned to form with a good second at Aintree last month. He runs off a 6lb lower mark than he did last year, has already shown a liking for the course and thrives in big-race handicaps.

