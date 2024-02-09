Best each-way betting tips for Betfair Hurdle day at Newbury on Saturday + get £20 in free bets with Unibet

Looking for the best each-way betting tips for Saturday's racing action at Newbury? We've picked out four horses running on this weekend who are likely to be well priced in the each-way market.

Our four best each-way racing tips for Newbury this Saturday

We've had a look at racecards this week in order to provide you with Saturday's top each-way tips, ranked in order of confidence by our experts. Consider putting these four picks into your each-way multiples for Saturday.

1. Emitom (1.30 Newbury )

The Alan King-trained ten-year-old was a classy horse in his day when previously trained by Warren Greatrex, and might just have the scope to continue his resurgence at a track at which he thrives. He has hit the frame on two of his three starts this season, including at this track in November, and ran a fine race in defeat at Ludlow last time. He has been put up another 2lb for that and is now on a mark of 132, but he has won off far higher before and his other two runs at Newbury bar his November defeat have been victories.

2. Protektorat (2.05 Newbury )

While he has failed to back up his Betfair Chase heroics in November 2022, Protektorat should be there to pick up the spoils if odds-on favourite Shishkin disappoints. Despite disappointing on his first run of the campaign, he has bounced back with two solid efforts in defeat, including behind L'Homme Presse at Lingfield. On official ratings, he has 8lb to find with Shishkin, but he is far more reliable than his main rival and looks a class above any other runners in the Denman Chase.

3. Funambule Sivola (2.40 Newbury )

The Venetia Williams-trained nine-year-old has not put his best foot forward this season, but this is a track and race in which he really thrives. He has won the last two runnings of the Game Spirit Chase, including impressively last year from Elixir De Nutz, who franked the form last month when winning the Grade 1 Clarence House Chase. He has been heavily defeated in four starts this term and has lots to find if he remains in that form, but four starts at Newbury have yielded three wins and a second. A return to this course could spark his revival.

4. Tellherthename (3.15 Newbury )

Unexposed novice hurdlers have done well in this race in the past, including the likes of My Tent Or Yours, Ballyandy and Kalashnikov, and the Ben Pauling-trained Tellherthename fits exactly that mould. While his only try at Grade 1 company was a comprehensive defeat at Aintree in December, he had excuses that day when he lost his action, and subsequently bounced back with an effortless win at Huntingdon last time out. His mark of 135 is not too harsh and he could be anything, but is held within really high regard in the Pauling camp.

Each-way betting FAQs

Q: What are each-way bets in horse racing?

Each-way bets are a type of wager that allows you to bet on a horse to win or to place. If your horse wins the race, both the win and place parts of your bet are successful. If your horse places (finishes in the top positions, depending on the race), the place part of your bet is successful.

Q: How do each-way odds work in horse racing?

Each-way odds are usually displayed as two numbers, for example, 8-1 (1/5). The first number represents the odds, while the second number represents the place terms. If you place a £10 each-way bet (£20 total) at 8-1 (1/5), the win portion would see you win £80 plus your £10 stake. A place would see you win £16 plus your £10 stake as you divide the place terms by the odds (8 / 5).

Q: How can I improve my each-way betting strategy?

To improve your each-way betting strategy, consider factors such as the horse's recent form, the jockey, the race distance and the track conditions. Additionally, check the number of runners in the race, as this affects the number of places paid by bookmakers.

Q: Where can I find an each-way calculator on your website?

You can apply each-way odds to many different bet types and see the potential returns. To do so, head over to our betting calculator page under the free bets section of our website which includes betting calculators for a variety of bet types (including single, double, Lucky 15 and accumulator bets), and there is a toggle on each tab to calculate each-way bets. Simply toggle that tab and fill out the other relevant fields to find out the potential returns for your each-way bets.

