Ayr Placepot tips: Robbie Wilders wants a piece of the £100,000 guaranteed pool

The Tote are guaranteeing a £100,000 pool for Placepot players at Ayr and the opening 6f maiden (5.20) is likely to go to a newcomer.

The four with experience all failed to beat a single rival in their respective last-time-out races and the two to side with are Rosenzoo , who is out of a German Oaks winner, and Indivar , whose dam made a winning debut at two.

Victoria Falls finished third twice on soft ground recently and can build on those efforts on a quicker surface in the next (5.50).

The consistent and lightly raced Streetscape , who is closely related to St Leger second The Geezer, is worth a try at staying trips and is banked on in the 1m5f handicap (6.25).

Rory , formerly known as a sprinter, has taken well to his new vocation as a miler and should go close in the following handicap (7.00).

The dangerously treated Hortzadar is also included after he bounced back to form when second over course and distance in May.

Churchella bumped into a well-handicapped sort at Leicester last time and a 1lb rise for that runner-up finish could underestimate her in the 1m2f handicap (7.35).

The concluding 5f handicap (8.10) is tricky. Sixcor , who returned to form when third off a reduced mark here last week and High Security , who shaped well at Nottingham, are tentative picks.

Ayr Placepot perm

5.20

4 Indivar

5 Rosenzoo

5.50

3 Victoria Falls

6.25

3 Streetscape

7.00

1 Hortzadar

7 Rory

7.35

8 Churchella

8.10

3 High Security

5 Sixcor

2x1x1x2x1x2 = 8 lines

