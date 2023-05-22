Ayr Placepot tips: Robbie Wilders targets the £100,000 guaranteed pool
Placepot players on Tuesday should pay closest attention to the evening card at Ayr and Bloomin Robbery is taken to get us through the first leg (6.00). This well-bred filly finished midfield on her debut at Redcar this month from a wide draw and is expected to take a leap forward here.
Mike Smith landed the last running of the 1m2f handicap (6.30) and has two decent chances of retaining the prize with Flying Moon and Royal Countess. The pair filled the first two places when they met over course and distance recently and can fight out the finish again.
Soldier’s Minute suffered a troubled passage in a top 6f handicap at York last week and might be able to exploit a 12lb lower turf mark in a lesser contest (7.00). Fast And Loose is capable of better back on a quick surface after an encouraging comeback at Doncaster on testing ground.
Leanne Breen has found a decent opportunity for Sosallycanwait in the 5f handicap (7.30) after a solid fifth of 19 at Naas last time. Her first runner in Britain could be a winning one with Jason Hart taking the ride.
Jim Goldie is responsible for plenty of runners on the card and Classy Al could be his best chance of a winner in the 7f handicap (8.00). He fared best of those held up when third over course and distance recently.
I am struggling to split Iain Jardine's in-form pair Novak and Merricourt in a weak finale (8.30), so both are selected.
Ayr Placepot perm
6.00
3 Bloomin Robbery
6.30
5 Flying Moon
9 Royal Countess
7.00
3 Soldier’s Minute
8 Fast And Loose
7.30
2 Sosallycanwait
8.00
8 Classy Al
8.30
1 Novak
8 Merricourt
1x2x2x1x1x2 = 8 lines
