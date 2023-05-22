Ayr Placepot tips: Robbie Wilders targets the £100,000 guaranteed pool

Placepot players on Tuesday should pay closest attention to the evening card at Ayr and is taken to get us through the first leg (6.00). This well-bred filly finished midfield on her debut at Redcar this month from a wide draw and is expected to take a leap forward here.

Mike Smith landed the last running of the 1m2f handicap (6.30) and has two decent chances of retaining the prize with and . The pair filled the first two places when they met over course and distance recently and can fight out the finish again.

suffered a troubled passage in a top 6f handicap at York last week and might be able to exploit a 12lb lower turf mark in a lesser contest (7.00). is capable of better back on a quick surface after an encouraging comeback at Doncaster on testing ground.

Leanne Breen has found a decent opportunity for in the 5f handicap (7.30) after a solid fifth of 19 at Naas last time. Her first runner in Britain could be a winning one with Jason Hart taking the ride.

Jim Goldie is responsible for plenty of runners on the card and could be his best chance of a winner in the 7f handicap (8.00). He fared best of those held up when third over course and distance recently.

I am struggling to split Iain Jardine's in-form pair and in a weak finale (8.30), so both are selected.

Ayr Placepot perm

6.00

3 Bloomin Robbery

6.30

5 Flying Moon

9 Royal Countess

7.00

3 Soldier’s Minute

8 Fast And Loose

7.30

2 Sosallycanwait

8.00

8 Classy Al

8.30

1 Novak

8 Merricourt

1x2x2x1x1x2 = 8 lines

