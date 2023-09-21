Ayr Placepot tips: Robbie Wilders lines up a perm for the competitive card

Ayr is the place to be for Placepot value on Friday and negotiating the opening leg (1.15) can be achieved with Miss Roberts and Elinor Dashwood, who are back in a handicap after facing superior opposition last time.

Love Billy Boy and Master Of My Fate were a staying-on second and third behind a front-runner getting lumps of weight in a 5f novice at Lingfield recently. They should prefer track and trip in the 6f nursery (1.45).

Bank on Beautiful Diamond in the Harry Rosebery Stakes (2.15). She's unexposed and looks better over 5f. Queen Me , who has run in three straight Group 1s, is the sole selection down in class in the card's other Listed race (2.50).

As many as 17 runners in the Bronze Cup (3.25) field are poorly in at the weights. Three who aren't are Yaaser , who looks the pick of Jim Goldie's team under Saffie Osborne, and David O'Meara-trained pair Ascot Adventure and Cold Stare . All three arrive in good form and stay further than 6f, which won't hurt in the conditions.

Last-time-out Doncaster winner Yorkstone is relied on in the finale (4.00). He handles testing ground and is open to improvement as a miler.

Ayr Placepot perm

1.15

1 Miss Roberts

2 Elinor Dashwood

1.45

3 Love Billy Boy

6 Master Of My Fate

2.15

6 Beautiful Diamond

2.50

8 Queen Me

3.25

3 Ascot Adventure

4 Yaaser

11 Cold Stare

4.00

11 Yorkstone

2x2x1x1x3x1 = 12 lines

Sign up to the Tote here . Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.