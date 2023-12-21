Ascot Placepot tips: Graeme Rodway's selections for a £100,000 guaranteed pool

There’s an early Christmas present for punters at Ascot on Friday because the Tote have upped the guarantee for the pool to £100,000, so there could be a big dividend for winners.

Magic Seven is my strongest fancy on the card in the 2m5½f conditional jockeys’ handicap hurdle (12.45), and provided at least eight runners go to post, rates a banker.

The following 2m5½f maiden hurdle (1.20) looks like a match between Bob Bob Ricard and Welcom To Cartries. It’s worth putting both in the perm.

The winner will be needed in the 2m1f novice limited handicap chase (1.55) and that makes it tricky. Authorised Speed is one of my stronger fancies and goes in alongside Persian Time.

The 1m7½f handicap hurdle (2.30) is an open race, but the two who catch my eye are Havaila and Immortal, while in the following Grade 2 Howden Noel Novices’ Chase (3.05) the winner will be needed. Might I is one of my stronger fancies of the day and goes in alongside Kandoo Kid.

The 1m7½f Listed bumper (3.40) is last and Celtic Dino was an impressive winner over course and distance on his debut. It’s also worth including Captain Bellamy for Paul Nicholls.

Ascot Placepot perm

12.45

2 Magic Seven

1.20

1 Bob Bob Ricard

11 Welcom To Cartries

1.55

2 Authorised Speed

4 Persian Time

2.30

8 Immortal

10 Havaila

3.05

3 Kandoo Kid

4 Might I

3.40

3 Captain Bellamy

4 Celtic Dino

1x2x2x2x2x2 = 32 lines

Sign up to the Tote here . New customers online only. £/€10 minimum stake (if each-way then minimum £/€10 Win + £/€10 Place). Receive £/€30 Tote Credit within 48 hours of qualifying bet settlement. Seven-day expiry. Qualifying bet is the first racing pool bet added to the betslip. 18+. Full T&Cs apply . begambleaware.org . Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.