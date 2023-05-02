Ascot Placepot tips: Graeme Rodway with his selections for a £100,000 pool

The Tote are putting up a £100,000 Placepot guarantee at Ascot, so let us play the bet there.

The opening mile handicap (1.30) might not be as open as it looks as is one of my stronger bets on the card. He goes in alongside the consistent performer .

The Two-Year-Old Trial (2.05) is tricky as only five run and just two have experience. It is hard to know what to make of the newcomers, so put in and .

The mile fillies’ novice (2.40) is another trappy race and just seven runners means only two places again. looked good at Newmarket last year and goes in with .

has a good chance in the Sagaro (3.15), but two places again make it a tight race. is consistent enough to run well again and is unbeaten at Ascot, so goes in the perm.

The Commonwealth Cup Trial (3.50) is a good opportunity for a banker and I am keen to take on those at the front of the market with , who is race fit and rapidly progressive.

Just two places will be available in the final leg, the Paradise Stakes (4.25). However, I am confident this is going to be a big year for and he can be our second banker.

Ascot Placepot perm

1.30

5 Baltimore Boy

14 Two Tempting

2.05

1 Action Point

2 Maximum Impact

2.40

2 Orchid Bloom

4 Youngest

3.15

2 Trueshan

6 El Habeeb

3.50

5 Desert Cop

4.25

4 My Prospero

2x2x2x2x1x1 = 16 lines

