Ascot Placepot picks: Paul Kealy's selections for the £50,000 guaranteed pool

Three novices or maidens make up the first half of Ascot's Placepot, although at least in the first (1.50) plenty have shown some promise.

The obvious one, though, is the unraced Nemov , a half-brother to six winners ridden by Ryan Moore for Clive Cox. Western , is the one for backup. She showed plenty of promise when a close last of five here in May, and the third, now rated 98, was a longer-priced stablemate.

In the next Olympic Candle (2.25) is the most interesting of those to have run, while Aidan O'Brien's dual Group 2 entry Kestrel has to be considered.

Seaward is the only one with experience in the third and she has a Group 1 Fillies' Mile entry. She goes in with newcomer Catch The Light .

Alazwar and Carnival Zain are my two against the field in a competitive fourth (3.35), while Tafreej has the highest rating and the best recent form in the next (4.10).

Alrehb is the one I like most at a price in the final leg (4.45), but I'll add Man Of Eden , who never wins but is normally on the premises.

Ascot Placepot perm

1.50

2 Nemov

4 Western

2.25

3 Kestrel

6 Olympic Candle

3.00

1 Catch The Light

5 Seaward

3.35

4 Carnival Zain

9 Alazwar

4.10

8 Tafreej

4.45

4 Alrehb

7 Man Of Eden

2x2x2x2x1x2 = 32 lines

Sign up to the Tote here. Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.