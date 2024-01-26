Allaho's out - but who do we fancy for the Ryanair Chase instead?

The Ryanair Chase market was blown wide open on Thursday night following the news two-time hero Allaho would miss the race following a setback. With the favourite out, who do our experts fancy for Grade 1 glory in March?

Ryanair Chase (2.50 Cheltenham, Thursday, March 14)

bet365: 3 Banbridge, 9-2 Envoi Allen, 5 Stage Star, 11-2 Jonbon, 14 Appreciate It, Classic Getaway, 16 Fil Dor, 20 Edwardstone, El Fabiolo, Pic D'Orhy, 25 bar

Envoi Allen (right): fancied to make it back-to-back wins in the Ryanair Chase Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

Ante-post odds: 9-2

By David Jennings, deputy Ireland editor

It is starting to look like Envoi Allen will have even less to beat in the race than he did last year and the closer it gets the more I'm coming around to the thought of him winning at a fourth festival.

He goes so well fresh that missing the Grade 2 at Thurles on Sunday was probably a blessing in disguise and the swagger with which he travelled through the race last year suggested he still possesses bundles of class when he's on a going day.

Banbridge needs good ground, whereas Envoi Allen will cope with anything. He is probably the safer play at this stage and he's a bigger price.

Envoi Allen 14:50 Cheltenham Tnr: Henry De Bromhead

Fil Dor: being aimed at the Ryanair Chase Credit: Patrick McCann (racingpost.com/photos)

Ante-post odds: 16-1

By Robbie Wilders, tipster

Fil Dor has finished second to two Cheltenham Festival favourites in El Fabiolo and Dinoblue in two races over an inadequate two-mile trip this season and can up his game when moved up in distance.

Second-season hurdlers who thrived in juvenile company often lose their way at five, and Fil Dor's disappointment when carrying top weight in last season's Coral Cup can be forgiven. He always promised to stay further than two miles as a juvenile, and I'm sure we haven't yet seen the best of this youngster.

He is being aimed at the Ryanair and the division is ripe for some new blood. I'd be worried taking a short price about Banbridge as decent ground is essential for him.

Fil Dor 14:50 Cheltenham Tnr: Gordon Elliott

Fugitif (right) stayed on powerfully to beat Il Ridoto in the December Gold Cup Credit: Alan Crowhurst (Getty Images)

Ante-post odds: 25-1

By James Stevens, West Country correspondent

A hard-fought December Gold Cup victory for Fugitif put him in the Ryanair Chase picture and perhaps now could be the time he fulfils his promise. The nine-year-old needs to step up from handicap form to Grade 1 level, but he has always travelled through his races with a touch of class.

It looked inevitable he would make it to this level but the fact he kept finishing second, including at the Plate at the Cheltenham Festival last season, has meant it has taken a while.

A confidence-boosting win last time may well kick off a big campaign and hopefully a good effort in the Clarence House Chase on Saturday can tee up his chances in March.

Fugitif 14:50 Cheltenham Tnr: Richard Hobson

