Aintree Placepot tips: Graeme Rodway's selections for a £100,000 guaranteed pool

The Tote are putting up a £100,000 guarantee for the Placepot at Aintree and the opening 3m½f conditional jockeys' handicap hurdle (12.50) is wide open. Dan Skelton has plenty of runners at this meeting and saddles Mylesfromwicklow , while Czech Her Out is also included.

The 3m1f veterans' chase (1.25) is another difficult race to negotiate. Wishing And Hoping won the race two years ago on his reappearance and goes in the perm alongside Nestor Park .

Hitman is one of my stronger fancies on the card and is a banker in the Old Roan (2.00), while the 2m4f maiden hurdle (2.35) looks between Inthewaterside and Theformismighty .

Lac De Constance could go well after wind surgery in the 2m4f handicap hurdle (3.10), but Dare To Shout also catches my eye. Both should be well suited by the forecast overnight rain.

Pembroke is one of my horses to follow for the season and he is fancied to get off the mark over fences in the 2m novice handicap chase (3.45). A mark of 135 underestimates him.

Aintree Placepot perm

12.50

3 Czech Her Out

4 Mylesfromwicklow

1.25

1 Wishing And Hoping

5 Nestor Park

2.00

1 Hitman

2.35

1 Inthewaterside

7 Theformismighty

3.10

1 Lac De Constance

6 Dare To Shout

3.45

1 Pembroke

2x2x1x2x2x1 = 16 lines

