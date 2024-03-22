'A big run can be expected' - why this horse can win at Doncaster and Newbury on Saturday
Doncaster kicks off the Flat turf season in Britain with the Lincoln the highlight on a terrific card. Our team share their best bets for the action on Town Moor and Newbury . . .
Holloway Boy
1.20 Doncaster, Doncaster Mile Stakes, 1m, Listed
By Stuart Redding, tipster
SP forecast: 5-1
Holloway Boy has been kept to good company since winning on his debut and has produced several solid efforts in defeat, including when last seen in the Jersey Stakes when beaten less than two lengths. He won’t be far away if matching that form after a nine-month break.
Mystical Elegance
1.50 Doncaster, William Hill EBF Brocklesby Stakes, 5f
Maddy Playle, tipster
SP forecast: 5-2
Tough to solve when there is no form to go off, but the fact Dominic Ffrench Davis has opted to send Mystical Elegance here is noteworthy. The trainer entered three, including Enchanting Empress who was my original fancy, so you'd have to think Mystical Elegance is showing the right things at home for him to solely rely on the daughter of Zoustar.
Kartoon And Co
2.10 Newbury, Bet In-Play On Racing With BetVictor Novices’ Handicap Hurdle, 2m3f
SP forecast: 5-1
James Hill, tipster
The four-year-old Kartoon And Co needs a few to come out to make the final cut, but he’d have a notable chance if getting a run. A juvenile did win this race a few years back and Kartoon And Co has a sizeable allowance here. He looks a stayer, so should handle the step up in trip.
Thunder Roar
2.25 Doncaster, William Hill Epic Boost Spring Mile Handicap, 1m
SP forecast: 7-1
Sam Hardy, tipster
Jamie Spencer being booked to ride Thunder Roar so early in the week has caught my eye. Thunder Roar was an impressive soft-ground winner at Doncaster on his final run of last season and has only gone up 3lb to a mark of 80. Race fitness should not be an issue having run on the all-weather earlier in the month and I’m expecting a big run again here.
Heltenham
2.40 Newbury, Run For Your Money At BetVictor Handicap Chase, 2m4f
SP forecast: 7-4
Stuart Redding
Heltenham was below par over hurdles in January but four runs over fences this winter have been much better and he had a bit left in the tank when taking his Newbury record to 2-2 earlier this month. He can strike again.
Marshman
3.00 Doncaster, William Hill Cammidge Trophy Stakes, 6f
SP forecast: 3-1
Maddy Playle
A tricky heat, but it could be worth remembering Marshman put up close to a career-best effort on his only soft-ground start in France last year and is still unexposed as a very good sprinter.
El Elefante
3.15 Newbury, British EBF BetVictor "National Hunt" Mares' Novices' Hurdle, 2m4½f
SP forecast: 4-1
James Hill
Lucinda Russell’s team is in top form at present. Nine winners in the last fortnight, while some of her stable stars ran crackers at Cheltenham, and she could have some success here with El Elefante. Some of this mare’s form this season reads really well, especially her fifth place behind Encanto Bruno at Cheltenham in October. She was fourth in a Listed race at Haydock last time.
Liberty Lane
3.35 Doncaster, William Hill Lincoln, 1m
SP forecast: 4-1
Sam Hardy
I am keen on the chances of Liberty Lane for trainer Karl Burke. He was an impressive course-and-distance winner on his penultimate start off a mark of 97 and is potentially nicely treated off 102 with underfoot conditions to suit. The four-year-old has plenty of scope for improvement this season having only run seven times previously and a big run can be expected.
Read more:
Chazzesmee challenging for favouritism in bid for unprecedented Lincoln double at Doncaster on Saturday
Confirmed runners and riders for Saturday's Lincoln at Doncaster
Joe Fanning clears concussion protocol just in time to retain partnership with Champions Day winner in Lincoln
Do you want £700+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.
Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.
Published on 22 March 2024inFree tips
Last updated 07:00, 22 March 2024
- Nap of the day: best horse racing tips from the day's five meetings
- Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back on Friday
- Newbury Placepot tips: Paul Kealy with his perm for the £50k guaranteed pot
- Friday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples
- The Punt Acca: Charlie Huggins' three horse racing tips from Hexham and Newbury
- Nap of the day: best horse racing tips from the day's five meetings
- Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back on Friday
- Newbury Placepot tips: Paul Kealy with his perm for the £50k guaranteed pot
- Friday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples
- The Punt Acca: Charlie Huggins' three horse racing tips from Hexham and Newbury