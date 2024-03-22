'A big run can be expected' - why this horse can win at Doncaster and Newbury on Saturday

Doncaster kicks off the Flat turf season in Britain with the Lincoln the highlight on a terrific card. Our team share their best bets for the action on Town Moor and Newbury . . .

1.20 Doncaster, Doncaster Mile Stakes, 1m, Listed

By Stuart Redding, tipster

SP forecast: 5-1

Holloway Boy has been kept to good company since winning on his debut and has produced several solid efforts in defeat, including when last seen in the Jersey Stakes when beaten less than two lengths. He won’t be far away if matching that form after a nine-month break.

Holloway Boy 13:20 Doncaster View Racecard Jky: Sam James Tnr: K R Burke

1.50 Doncaster, William Hill EBF Brocklesby Stakes, 5f

Maddy Playle, tipster

SP forecast: 5-2

Tough to solve when there is no form to go off, but the fact Dominic Ffrench Davis has opted to send Mystical Elegance here is noteworthy. The trainer entered three, including Enchanting Empress who was my original fancy, so you'd have to think Mystical Elegance is showing the right things at home for him to solely rely on the daughter of Zoustar.

Mystical Elegance 13:50 Doncaster View Racecard Jky: David Egan Tnr: Dominic Ffrench Davis

2.10 Newbury, Bet In-Play On Racing With BetVictor Novices’ Handicap Hurdle, 2m3f

SP forecast: 5-1

James Hill, tipster

The four-year-old Kartoon And Co needs a few to come out to make the final cut, but he’d have a notable chance if getting a run. A juvenile did win this race a few years back and Kartoon And Co has a sizeable allowance here. He looks a stayer, so should handle the step up in trip.

Kartoon And Co 14:10 Newbury View Racecard Jky: Harry Skelton Tnr: Dan Skelton

2.25 Doncaster, William Hill Epic Boost Spring Mile Handicap, 1m

SP forecast: 7-1

Sam Hardy, tipster

Jamie Spencer being booked to ride Thunder Roar so early in the week has caught my eye. Thunder Roar was an impressive soft-ground winner at Doncaster on his final run of last season and has only gone up 3lb to a mark of 80. Race fitness should not be an issue having run on the all-weather earlier in the month and I’m expecting a big run again here.

Thunder Roar 14:25 Doncaster View Racecard Jky: Jamie Spencer Tnr: Tony Coyle & Kaine Wood

Heltenham can strike at Newbury on Saturday Credit: Alan Crowhurst

2.40 Newbury, Run For Your Money At BetVictor Handicap Chase, 2m4f

SP forecast: 7-4

Stuart Redding

Heltenham was below par over hurdles in January but four runs over fences this winter have been much better and he had a bit left in the tank when taking his Newbury record to 2-2 earlier this month. He can strike again.

Heltenham 14:40 Newbury View Racecard Jky: Harry Skelton Tnr: Dan Skelton

3.00 Doncaster, William Hill Cammidge Trophy Stakes, 6f

SP forecast: 3-1

Maddy Playle

A tricky heat, but it could be worth remembering Marshman put up close to a career-best effort on his only soft-ground start in France last year and is still unexposed as a very good sprinter.

Marshman 15:00 Doncaster View Racecard Jky: Clifford Lee Tnr: K R Burke

3.15 Newbury, British EBF BetVictor "National Hunt" Mares' Novices' Hurdle, 2m4½f

SP forecast: 4-1

James Hill

Lucinda Russell’s team is in top form at present. Nine winners in the last fortnight, while some of her stable stars ran crackers at Cheltenham, and she could have some success here with El Elefante. Some of this mare’s form this season reads really well, especially her fifth place behind Encanto Bruno at Cheltenham in October. She was fourth in a Listed race at Haydock last time.

El Elefante 15:15 Newbury View Racecard Jky: Derek Fox Tnr: Lucinda Russell

Liberty Lane has plenty of scope for improvement Credit: Getty Images

3.35 Doncaster, William Hill Lincoln, 1m

SP forecast: 4-1

Sam Hardy

I am keen on the chances of Liberty Lane for trainer Karl Burke. He was an impressive course-and-distance winner on his penultimate start off a mark of 97 and is potentially nicely treated off 102 with underfoot conditions to suit. The four-year-old has plenty of scope for improvement this season having only run seven times previously and a big run can be expected.

Liberty Lane 15:35 Doncaster View Racecard Jky: Clifford Lee Tnr: K R Burke

Read more:

Chazzesmee challenging for favouritism in bid for unprecedented Lincoln double at Doncaster on Saturday

Confirmed runners and riders for Saturday's Lincoln at Doncaster

Joe Fanning clears concussion protocol just in time to retain partnership with Champions Day winner in Lincoln

Do you want £700+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.