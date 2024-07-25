'A 3lb rise won't be enough to stop him' - tips for all seven Racing League fixtures on night one at Yarmouth

The Punt tipster Charlie Huggins with his advice for the seven races on ITV4 that kick-off the Racing League at Yarmouth on Thursday . . .

5.30 Yarmouth

£50,000 Guaranteed Tote Placepot Racing League Race 1 Handicap, 1m3½f

Charlie's tip: Lexington Knight

He needs to bounce back from a no-show at Salisbury last time, but the form of his Doncaster victory in May reads well as the runner-up went one better on her sole start since off a 1lb higher mark and the fourth has also won subsequently. Lexington Knight chased home Incremental, who has won since off a 3lb higher mark, over this trip at Windsor before that Doncaster success and a return to the same distance should suit.

Lexington Knight 17:30 Yarmouth View Racecard Jky: Silvestre De Sousa Tnr: Richard Hannon

6.00 Yarmouth

tote, Never Beaten By SP Racing League Race 2 Handicap, 6f

Charlie's tip: Good Good Good

A dual novice winner who was not disgraced when losing her unbeaten record to No Half Measures at Newmarket's July meeting. The winner had finished third in a 28-runner Royal Ascot handicap on her previous start, whereas Good Good Good was having her first outing in that sphere. A 2lb rise in the ratings may not be enough to prevent her from going one better here.

Good Good Good 18:00 Yarmouth View Racecard Jky: Billy Loughnane Tnr: George Boughey

6.30 Yarmouth Bet £5 Get £20 At tote.co.uk Racing League Race 3 Handicap, 1m

Charlie's tip: Mostawaa

The Heather Main-trained eight-year-old is effectively 10lb better off than for his last success when Jack Doughty's 5lb claim is taken into account and has performed with credit on both starts in Britain this season. Mostawaa looks capable of landing a decent pot this term, having finished third at York and in the Carlisle Bell in this grade off this mark.

Mostawaa 18:30 Yarmouth View Racecard Jky: Jack Doughty (5lb) Tnr: Heather Main

7.00 Yarmouth

Download The New tote App Racing League Race 4 Handicap, 7f

Charlie's tip: Pedro Valentino

Beat Tourist, who went on to win off a 1lb higher mark, by a length and a quarter at Haydock last month and followed up that first handicap victory with an excellent second at Ascot last time. A 3lb rise may not be enough to prevent Clive Cox's Phoenix Of Spain three-year-old from going one better here.

Pedro Valentino 19:00 Yarmouth View Racecard Jky: Saffie Osborne Tnr: Clive Cox

7.30 Yarmouth

Follow @toteracing On X Racing League Race 5 Handicap, 5f

Charlie's tip: Miss Attitude

The third and fourth from her Haydock victory on her penultimate start have both won since and Miss Attitude was unlucky not to follow up when beaten a neck by Harvanna at Doncaster last time. Harvanna had previously finished fifth in a hot York handicap from which the third, Pilgrim, went on to win at Royal Ascot, so Miss Attitude was not disgraced at Doncaster and should make amends here.

Miss Attitude 19:30 Yarmouth View Racecard Jky: Silvestre De Sousa Tnr: Jack Channon

8.00 Yarmouth

Stream All Racing Free At tote.co.uk Racing League Race 6 Handicap, 1m6f

Charlie's tip: Oneforthegutter

Improved for the return to 1m6f at Newmarket last time when runner-up to the well-backed favourite Fairbanks, who finished sixth of 19 in the Duke of Edinburgh Stakes at Royal Ascot on his previous start. A 1lb rise looks lenient enough and Oneforthegutter should put up another solid showing over the same trip here.

Oneforthegutter 20:00 Yarmouth View Racecard Jky: Sean D Bowen (3lb) Tnr: Ian Williams

8.30 Yarmouth

Weekly Rewards With tote Stayers Club Racing League Race 7 Handicap, 1m2f

Charlie's tip: Have Secret

Beaten only by Ron O in a 17-runner handicap at York last time and the winner has since run well to finish third in a similar event off a 6lb higher mark so the form looks solid. Have Secret is rated 2lb lower than when fourth at last season's Royal Ascot and 3lb lower than when chasing home subsequent Group 3 Brigadier Gerard winner Royal Rhyme at Glorious Goodwood last year.

Have Secret 20:30 Yarmouth View Racecard Jky: Oisin Orr Tnr: Richard Fahey

