2026 Northumberland Plate tips: the runners, the odds, the verdict

Get the full lowdown on the big race at Newcastle on Saturday, the Northumberland Plate (3.15 ) from our team of tipping experts in our extensive runner-by-runner guide.

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Northumberland Plate : forecast betting odds for the big race

Horses listed in racecard order

Prydwen 14-1

Tashkan 33-1

Circus Of Rome 3-1

Align The Stars 16-1

Spirit Mixer 12-1

Bahadur 16-1

Dancing In Paris 14-1

Team Player 10-1

Blazeon Five 20-1

Elysian Flame 40-1

Asgard's Captain 16-1

Saint Etienne 12-1

Synergism 12-1

Tribal Star 18-1

Ride The Thunder 8-1

Moon Over Miami 14-1

Aqwaam 33-1

Zanndabad 14-1

Gentleman Joe 100-1

Kirchner 20-1

Northumberland Plate: final declarations and the full list of runners and riders

1 Prydwen

Prolific 8yo who gained his 11th success when taking 1m4f Ripon handicap in April; also effective at 2m this term, including C&D, but he's edged back up the weights and this race may be a bit too competitive.

Trainer: George Scott

Jockey: Darragh Keenan

Forecast odds: 14-1

Prydwen 15:15 Newcastle (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Darragh Keenan Tnr: George Scott

2 Tashkan

Off since a mixed hurdles campaign ended in March; formerly very smart on Flat but he's not scored in this sphere since 2023, had a disappointing 2025 and all wins have been on soft or heavy ground; tailed off in this race in 2024.

Trainer: Brian Ellison

Jockey: Paul Mulrennan

Forecast odds: 33-1

Tashkhan 15:15 Newcastle (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Paul Mulrennan Tnr: Brian Ellison

3 Circus of Rome

Third win last term was clearcut over 1m4f here in August and he ran creditably over 1m6f on turf next time; it's not that hard to forgive this season, given the 1m2f/1m, although he has raced a bit freely; looked the type to make progress this year and this is an eye-catching rethink on trip.

Trainer: Richard Hughes

Jockey: Finley Marsh

Forecast odds: 3-1

Circus Of Rome 15:15 Newcastle (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Finley Marsh Tnr: Richard Hughes

4 Align The Stars

Broke his losing run in clearcut style when he reappeared at Kempton (2m, AW) in March with restored cheekpieces, which have been kept since; good second in valuable race at Newmarket (1m6f) but he needs to bounce back from a disappointing show at Goodwood five weeks ago.

Trainer: Charlie Johnston

Jockey: Danny Muscutt

Forecast odds: 16-1

Align The Stars 15:15 Newcastle (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Daniel Muscutt Tnr: Charlie Johnston

5 Spirit Mixer

Beat Dancing In Paris by a neck to win this race last year off 6lb lower; also won at Chester in September and two of his three starts this term have been creditable, so he's in the each-way picture.

Trainer: Andrew Balding

Jockey: Rob Hornby

Forecast odds: 12-1

Spirit Mixer 15:15 Newcastle (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Rob Hornby Tnr: Andrew Balding

6 Bahadur

Progressive on AW last autumn, including here, and another improved effort when he won a five-runner race at Goodwood (upped to 2m, good) this May; mid-division at 14-1 in the 2m4f Ascot Stakes 11 days ago, not discredited but he probably needs to resume improvement in another major handicap today.

Trainer: Sean Woods

Jockey: William Buick

Forecast odds: 16-1

Bahadur 15:15 Newcastle (A.W) View Racecard Jky: William Buick Tnr: S Woods

7 Dancing In Paris

He hasn't won since August 2024 but ran some fine races last season, including when beaten a neck by Spirit Mixer in this event; 4lb higher today and made a muted reappearance at Epsom three weeks ago but that was at 40-1 over 1m4f on soft; could be more interesting with that under his belt.

Trainer: Ian Williams

Jockey: Dougie Costello

Forecast odds: 14-1

Dancing In Paris 15:15 Newcastle (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Dougie Costello Tnr: Ian Williams

8 Team Player

With tongue-tie enlisted, he's hit major new heights for new yard this year; started it with wins from off the pace at Newcastle (2m, AW) and Musselburgh (1m6f, soft), both in some style, before his excellent fifth of 15 from out the back in the 2m2f Chester Cup; a bit slow to find his stride that day and cheekpieces now go on; more to give if he takes to them.

Trainer: Ewan Whillans

Jockey: Greg Fairley

Forecast odds: 10-1

Team Player 15:15 Newcastle (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Greg Fairley Tnr: Ewan Whillans

9 Blazeon Five

Ended last year in storming form for 1m6f/2m hat-trick, the final leg on Southwell Tapeta; not disgraced when never dangerous here in January and made a satisfactory return to turf (second at Newbury) in April, but she needs to hit another new high.

Trainer: Alan King

Jockey: Callum Rodriguez

Forecast odds: 20-1

Blazeon Five 15:15 Newcastle (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Callum Rodriguez Tnr: Alan King

10 Elysian Flame

Well beaten in 2018 in his only AW race; peak Flat form came with big-race placings over 2m4f in summer 2021; there's been a four-year absence since and his 2m win at Beverley (2lb higher today) this April showed that stacks of his ability remains, form which was backed up at Thirsk on latest start but this contest demands more; cheekpieces (absent this term) return.

Trainer: Samantha & Jacqueline Coward

Jockey: Rhys Elliott

Forecast odds: 40-1

Elysian Flame 15:15 Newcastle (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Rhys Elliott (5lb) Tnr: Samantha & Jacqueline Coward

Three wins at this track but he came 13th in this race last year; that was his only appearance over this long a trip and he was also below form when he had a crack at 1m6f, so he's unproven beyond 1m4f, over which he's contested his last nine starts; stamina is the big doubt.

Trainer: Dylan Cunha

Jockey: Saffie Osborne

Forecast odds: 16-1

Asgard's Captain 15:15 Newcastle (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Saffie Osborne Tnr: Dylan Cunha

12 Saint Etienne

Four wins over about 1m2f from 22 races in France; 50-1 fourth at York (1m4f) in May was an encouraging third run for Brian Ellison, after which he was never dangerous at 25-1 in the 1m2f Zetland Gold Cup at Redcar; tongue tied every time except for those last two starts and he is again today; chief conundrum, though, has to be with this first attempt beyond 1m4f.

Trainer: Brian Ellison

Jockey: Connor Beasley

Forecast odds: 12-1

Saint Etienne 15:15 Newcastle (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Connor Beasley Tnr: Brian Ellison

13 Synergism

Last season included four wins and a good C&D second to Sax Appeal; a hard-working win at evens in four-runner race at Lingfield (1m6f, good) last month, which he needs to improve on if he's to defy a 5lb penalty but that was a solid start to his 4yo campaign and he could still have potential.

Trainer: Sir Mark Prescott

Jockey: Luke Morris

Forecast odds: 12-1

Synergism 15:15 Newcastle (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Luke Morris Tnr: Sir Mark Prescott Bt

14 Tribal Star

Brought over from Ireland for five British races and ran well every time, including when fourth in this contest last year and third in the Chester Plate last month; he didn't win any of them, though, and has taken just one Irish handicap; plenty seemingly needs to go right if he's to win this but he has a strong place chance again.

Trainer: Adrian McGuinness

Jockey: Adam Caffrey

Forecast odds: 18-1

Tribal Star 15:15 Newcastle (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Adam Caffrey Tnr: Adrian McGuinness

15 Ride The Thunder

Won 1m2f maiden last June; on the premises in all his four handicaps, coming from off the pace when second at Haydock (1m6f) on final 3yo start and when third at Hamilton (1m5f; gelded and hooded) on reappearance six weeks ago; relatively lightly raced, so could have further improvement in him and 2m is plausible for this AW debut.

Trainer: Roger Varian

Jockey: Ray Dawson

Forecast odds: 8-1

Ride The Thunder 15:15 Newcastle (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Ray Dawson Tnr: Roger Varian

16 Moon Over Miami

Third turf win was a narrow one off this mark at Newbury (2m, good; rallying) in April on his final start last year; ran creditably once in 2025 on Polytrack and it's not hard to make excuses for his three turf runs this year, including the Chester Cup, but a revival is needed.

Trainer: Ralph Beckett

Jockey: Hector Crouch

Forecast odds: 14-1

Moon Over Miami 15:15 Newcastle (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Hector Crouch Tnr: Ralph Beckett

17 Aqwaam

Three AW wins include his only appearance at this track, over C&D in 2023; sole win since was in March 2024; excellent third off this mark in the Cesarewitch at Newmarket that October but unraced since until well held at 66-1 over 1m4f one month ago; whether that run is enough to have brought him back to peak form is hard to say with confidence but he shaped okay.

Trainer: Ian Williams

Jockey: Mikey Sheehy

Forecast odds: 33-1

Aqwaam 15:15 Newcastle (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Mikey Sheehy Tnr: Ian Williams

18 Zanndabad

Two novice hurdles last autumn seem a pretty meagre return for this respected yard but he was an unlucky, strong-finishing third in the 2024 Chester Cup; glimpses of that Flat ability on occasions since, but he made inroads far too late from out the back in this race last year (11th at 13-2) and it was a similar story in last month's Chester Cup (8th at 11-1); something needs to change.

Trainer: Tony Martin

Jockey: Niall McCullagh

Forecast odds: 14-1

Zanndabad 15:15 Newcastle (A.W) View Racecard Jky: N G McCullagh Tnr: A J Martin

19 Gentleman Joe

Has Polytrack form, most of it in his Irish days with Henry de Bromhead; well treated on some 2025 form but he's not shown enough for new yard this season (tailed off over C&D first occasion); cheekpieces are recruited.

Trainer: Matt Crawley

Jockey: Warren Fentiman

Forecast odds: 100-1

Gentleman Joe 15:15 Newcastle (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Warren Fentiman (3lb) Tnr: Matt Crawley

20 Kirchner

1m win on the first of five runs in France; never dangerous at 50-1 and 25-1 with cheekpieces over 1m4f when he was finally seen in Britain for two handicaps last month but he did make some late headway, particularly when fifth of 13 on Kempton Polytrack last time; marked overall improvement is needed but he's a lightly raced, unexposed 4yo stepping up in trip.

Trainer: James Owen

Jockey: Cieren Fallon

Forecast odds: 20-1

Kirchner 15:15 Newcastle (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Cieren Fallon Tnr: James Owen

The Northumberland Plate verdict

Horse

By Richard Austen

Market leaders Circus Of Rome and Ride The Thunder are the striking 4yos who bring potential this season, and trying 2m for the first time might or might not help to unlock it for them. Preference is for two other 4yos, in TEAM PLAYER and Synergism, who have already proved themselves at 2m and over this course and distance. Both may well have more to give, with the latter having run just once (a win) this term and the selection having left a feeling of unfinished business still after his good fifth in the Chester Cup. Most of the others have realistic place claims, at the least, and they include Spirit Mixer, Dancing In Paris and Tribal Star who finished first, second and fourth in it last year.

Team Player 15:15 Newcastle (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Greg Fairley Tnr: Ewan Whillans

Read more:

20-1 into 3-1 - and Richard Hughes has faith in gambled-on Northumberland Plate favourite

Who will win the Northumberland Plate based on previous trends?

'This has always been the plan' - local ace Brian Ellison plotting another Northumberland Plate triumph on Saturday

'I've had him in mind for the Northumberland Plate for some time' - Harry Wilson returns with four ante-post fancies this weekend

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