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2026 Northumberland Plate tips: the runners, the odds, the verdict
Get the full lowdown on the big race at Newcastle on Saturday, the Northumberland Plate (3.15) from our team of tipping experts in our extensive runner-by-runner guide.
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Northumberland Plate: forecast betting odds for the big race
Horses listed in racecard order
Prydwen 14-1
Tashkan 33-1
Circus Of Rome 3-1
Align The Stars 16-1
Spirit Mixer 12-1
Bahadur 16-1
Dancing In Paris 14-1
Team Player 10-1
Blazeon Five 20-1
Elysian Flame 40-1
Asgard's Captain 16-1
Saint Etienne 12-1
Synergism 12-1
Tribal Star 18-1
Ride The Thunder 8-1
Moon Over Miami 14-1
Aqwaam 33-1
Zanndabad 14-1
Gentleman Joe 100-1
Kirchner 20-1
Northumberland Plate: final declarations and the full list of runners and riders
1 Prydwen
Prolific 8yo who gained his 11th success when taking 1m4f Ripon handicap in April; also effective at 2m this term, including C&D, but he's edged back up the weights and this race may be a bit too competitive.
Trainer: George Scott
Jockey: Darragh Keenan
Forecast odds: 14-1
2 Tashkan
Off since a mixed hurdles campaign ended in March; formerly very smart on Flat but he's not scored in this sphere since 2023, had a disappointing 2025 and all wins have been on soft or heavy ground; tailed off in this race in 2024.
Trainer: Brian Ellison
Jockey: Paul Mulrennan
Forecast odds: 33-1
3 Circus of Rome
Third win last term was clearcut over 1m4f here in August and he ran creditably over 1m6f on turf next time; it's not that hard to forgive this season, given the 1m2f/1m, although he has raced a bit freely; looked the type to make progress this year and this is an eye-catching rethink on trip.
Trainer: Richard Hughes
Jockey: Finley Marsh
Forecast odds: 3-1
4 Align The Stars
Broke his losing run in clearcut style when he reappeared at Kempton (2m, AW) in March with restored cheekpieces, which have been kept since; good second in valuable race at Newmarket (1m6f) but he needs to bounce back from a disappointing show at Goodwood five weeks ago.
Trainer: Charlie Johnston
Jockey: Danny Muscutt
Forecast odds: 16-1
5 Spirit Mixer
Beat Dancing In Paris by a neck to win this race last year off 6lb lower; also won at Chester in September and two of his three starts this term have been creditable, so he's in the each-way picture.
Trainer: Andrew Balding
Jockey: Rob Hornby
Forecast odds: 12-1
6 Bahadur
Progressive on AW last autumn, including here, and another improved effort when he won a five-runner race at Goodwood (upped to 2m, good) this May; mid-division at 14-1 in the 2m4f Ascot Stakes 11 days ago, not discredited but he probably needs to resume improvement in another major handicap today.
Trainer: Sean Woods
Jockey: William Buick
Forecast odds: 16-1
7 Dancing In Paris
He hasn't won since August 2024 but ran some fine races last season, including when beaten a neck by Spirit Mixer in this event; 4lb higher today and made a muted reappearance at Epsom three weeks ago but that was at 40-1 over 1m4f on soft; could be more interesting with that under his belt.
Trainer: Ian Williams
Jockey: Dougie Costello
Forecast odds: 14-1
8 Team Player
With tongue-tie enlisted, he's hit major new heights for new yard this year; started it with wins from off the pace at Newcastle (2m, AW) and Musselburgh (1m6f, soft), both in some style, before his excellent fifth of 15 from out the back in the 2m2f Chester Cup; a bit slow to find his stride that day and cheekpieces now go on; more to give if he takes to them.
Trainer: Ewan Whillans
Jockey: Greg Fairley
Forecast odds: 10-1
9 Blazeon Five
Ended last year in storming form for 1m6f/2m hat-trick, the final leg on Southwell Tapeta; not disgraced when never dangerous here in January and made a satisfactory return to turf (second at Newbury) in April, but she needs to hit another new high.
Trainer: Alan King
Jockey: Callum Rodriguez
Forecast odds: 20-1
10 Elysian Flame
Well beaten in 2018 in his only AW race; peak Flat form came with big-race placings over 2m4f in summer 2021; there's been a four-year absence since and his 2m win at Beverley (2lb higher today) this April showed that stacks of his ability remains, form which was backed up at Thirsk on latest start but this contest demands more; cheekpieces (absent this term) return.
Trainer: Samantha & Jacqueline Coward
Jockey: Rhys Elliott
Forecast odds: 40-1
11 Asgard's Captain
Three wins at this track but he came 13th in this race last year; that was his only appearance over this long a trip and he was also below form when he had a crack at 1m6f, so he's unproven beyond 1m4f, over which he's contested his last nine starts; stamina is the big doubt.
Trainer: Dylan Cunha
Jockey: Saffie Osborne
Forecast odds: 16-1
12 Saint Etienne
Four wins over about 1m2f from 22 races in France; 50-1 fourth at York (1m4f) in May was an encouraging third run for Brian Ellison, after which he was never dangerous at 25-1 in the 1m2f Zetland Gold Cup at Redcar; tongue tied every time except for those last two starts and he is again today; chief conundrum, though, has to be with this first attempt beyond 1m4f.
Trainer: Brian Ellison
Jockey: Connor Beasley
Forecast odds: 12-1
13 Synergism
Last season included four wins and a good C&D second to Sax Appeal; a hard-working win at evens in four-runner race at Lingfield (1m6f, good) last month, which he needs to improve on if he's to defy a 5lb penalty but that was a solid start to his 4yo campaign and he could still have potential.
Trainer: Sir Mark Prescott
Jockey: Luke Morris
Forecast odds: 12-1
14 Tribal Star
Brought over from Ireland for five British races and ran well every time, including when fourth in this contest last year and third in the Chester Plate last month; he didn't win any of them, though, and has taken just one Irish handicap; plenty seemingly needs to go right if he's to win this but he has a strong place chance again.
Trainer: Adrian McGuinness
Jockey: Adam Caffrey
Forecast odds: 18-1
15 Ride The Thunder
Won 1m2f maiden last June; on the premises in all his four handicaps, coming from off the pace when second at Haydock (1m6f) on final 3yo start and when third at Hamilton (1m5f; gelded and hooded) on reappearance six weeks ago; relatively lightly raced, so could have further improvement in him and 2m is plausible for this AW debut.
Trainer: Roger Varian
Jockey: Ray Dawson
Forecast odds: 8-1
16 Moon Over Miami
Third turf win was a narrow one off this mark at Newbury (2m, good; rallying) in April on his final start last year; ran creditably once in 2025 on Polytrack and it's not hard to make excuses for his three turf runs this year, including the Chester Cup, but a revival is needed.
Trainer: Ralph Beckett
Jockey: Hector Crouch
Forecast odds: 14-1
17 Aqwaam
Three AW wins include his only appearance at this track, over C&D in 2023; sole win since was in March 2024; excellent third off this mark in the Cesarewitch at Newmarket that October but unraced since until well held at 66-1 over 1m4f one month ago; whether that run is enough to have brought him back to peak form is hard to say with confidence but he shaped okay.
Trainer: Ian Williams
Jockey: Mikey Sheehy
Forecast odds: 33-1
18 Zanndabad
Two novice hurdles last autumn seem a pretty meagre return for this respected yard but he was an unlucky, strong-finishing third in the 2024 Chester Cup; glimpses of that Flat ability on occasions since, but he made inroads far too late from out the back in this race last year (11th at 13-2) and it was a similar story in last month's Chester Cup (8th at 11-1); something needs to change.
Trainer: Tony Martin
Jockey: Niall McCullagh
Forecast odds: 14-1
19 Gentleman Joe
Has Polytrack form, most of it in his Irish days with Henry de Bromhead; well treated on some 2025 form but he's not shown enough for new yard this season (tailed off over C&D first occasion); cheekpieces are recruited.
Trainer: Matt Crawley
Jockey: Warren Fentiman
Forecast odds: 100-1
20 Kirchner
1m win on the first of five runs in France; never dangerous at 50-1 and 25-1 with cheekpieces over 1m4f when he was finally seen in Britain for two handicaps last month but he did make some late headway, particularly when fifth of 13 on Kempton Polytrack last time; marked overall improvement is needed but he's a lightly raced, unexposed 4yo stepping up in trip.
Trainer: James Owen
Jockey: Cieren Fallon
Forecast odds: 20-1
The Northumberland Plate verdict
Horse
By Richard Austen
Market leaders Circus Of Rome and Ride The Thunder are the striking 4yos who bring potential this season, and trying 2m for the first time might or might not help to unlock it for them. Preference is for two other 4yos, in TEAM PLAYER and Synergism, who have already proved themselves at 2m and over this course and distance. Both may well have more to give, with the latter having run just once (a win) this term and the selection having left a feeling of unfinished business still after his good fifth in the Chester Cup. Most of the others have realistic place claims, at the least, and they include Spirit Mixer, Dancing In Paris and Tribal Star who finished first, second and fourth in it last year.
Read more:
20-1 into 3-1 - and Richard Hughes has faith in gambled-on Northumberland Plate favourite
Who will win the Northumberland Plate based on previous trends?
'This has always been the plan' - local ace Brian Ellison plotting another Northumberland Plate triumph on Saturday
'I've had him in mind for the Northumberland Plate for some time' - Harry Wilson returns with four ante-post fancies this weekend
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