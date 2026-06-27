2026 Irish Derby tips: the runners, the odds, the verdict

Get the full lowdown on the Irish Derby (4.35 Curragh, Sunday) from our team of tipping experts in our extensive runner-by-runner guide.

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Irish Derby : forecast betting odds for the big race

Horses listed in racecard order

Action 22-1

Benvenuto Cellini 6-4

Bunyola Bay 40-1

Christmas Day 9-2

James J Braddock 13-2

Pierre Bonnard 12-1

Raaheeb 5-2

Shaihaan 66-1

Irish Derby : final declarations and the full list of runners and riders

1 Action

Closely related to Derby/Irish Derby winner Lambourn; Galway maiden winner; graduated to Pattern company with two solid displays, third to the excellent Bow Echo in the Royal Lodge, in front of Benvenuto Cellini when second in the Futurity at Doncaster (1m, heavy); tame effort when fourth behind Raaheeb on reappearance at Sandown; better when a front-running second in the Dante; dropped away tamely after making the running in the Derby; cheekpieces are left off now.

Trainer: Aidan O'Brien

Jockey: Declan McDonogh

Forecast odds: 22-1

Action 16:35 Curragh View Racecard Jky: Declan McDonogh Tnr: A P O'Brien

2 Benvenuto Cellini

Killarney maiden winner last July; impressed in a five-runner Group 2 at Leopardstown (1m) in September; only third behind stablemates Hawk Mountain and Action on heavy ground in the Group 1 Futurity at Doncaster (1m) in October; stylishly won the Chester Vase, and led the four-string Ballydoyle team at Epsom; never featured from off the pace after a controversial stalls incident in the Derby; soft ground all against him then, and retains status as the selected of an identical Ballydoyle squad.

Trainer: Aidan O'Brien

Jockey: Ryan Moore

Forecast odds: 6-4

Benvenuto Cellini 16:35 Curragh View Racecard Jky: Ryan Moore Tnr: A P O'Brien

3 Bunyola Bay

Finished third of eight, beaten 3l, when the well-backed favourite for a soft-ground maiden at Newbury last October (winner finished fourth in the Greenham); made all for 7f Doncaster win on seasonal debut; confirmed reputation as a progressive colt when landing a valuable conditions event over an extended 1m1f at Gowran Park early this month; dam has a decent record at stud, but has tended to produce milers rather than middle-distances types.

Trainer: Richard Hannon

Jockey: Sean Levey

Forecast odds: 40-1

Bunyola Bay 16:35 Curragh View Racecard Jky: Sean Levey Tnr: Richard Hannon

4 Christmas Day

Maiden success was on heavy going and Group 3 Leopardstown win last October was on good-to-yielding; same going description when landing Group 3 Ballysax at Leopardstown, with James J Braddock back in fifth; outpaced on better ground when third in the Dante, 1 3/4l behind runner-up Action; rose to the occasion when prominently ridden in the Derby, with soft ground evidently in his favour; different conditions now, but his established stamina is a significant positive.

Trainer: Aidan O'Brien

Jockey: Ronan Whelan

Forecast odds: 9-2

Christmas Day 16:35 Curragh View Racecard Jky: Ronan Whelan Tnr: A P O'Brien

5 James J Braddock

Second start at two yielded a 6l course 1m win on heavy; never able to challenge on return in the Group 3 Ballysax won by Christmas Day; stepped up on that when staying on strongly to beat Pierre Bonnard in the Derby Trial over the same course and trip; coltish in the preliminaries at Epsom; did well in the circumstances to finish third (second-best of the Irish contingent); seems ground-versatile and likely to appreciate this stiff test.

Trainer: Joseph O'Brien

Jockey: Dylan Browne McMonagle

Forecast odds: 13-2

James J Braddock 16:35 Curragh View Racecard Jky: Dylan Browne McMonagle Tnr: Joseph Patrick O'Brien

6 Pierre Bonnard

Asserted late on to finish firmly on top last October in two 1m2f Pattern events, the Group 3 Zetland Stakes at Newmarket (good to firm) and Group 1 Criterium de Saint-Cloud (very soft); 3yo campaign got off to a low-key start behind Christmas Day in the Ballysax at Leopardstown. Much more lively when second to James J Braddock in the Derby Trial at the same venue; jury is out following a short-lived Derby challenge.

Trainer: Aidan O'Brien

Jockey: Wayne Lordan

Forecast odds: 12-1

Pierre Bonnard 16:35 Curragh View Racecard Jky: Wayne Lordan Tnr: A P O'Brien

7 Raaheeb

Sea The Stars colt has strong pedigree credentials as a brother to Baaeed and Hukum; showed strong promise in justifying favouritism at Ascot (7f, soft) on only juvenile outing; made an excellent start to the season when landing the Classic Trial at Sandown, with the disappointing odds-on favourite Action well held in fourth.

Trainer: Owen Burrows

Jockey: Rossa Ryan

Forecast odds: 5-2

Raaheeb 16:35 Curragh View Racecard Jky: Rossa Ryan Tnr: Owen Burrows

8 Shaihaan

Improved from his debut when chasing home Pierre Bonnard over 1m at Dundalk last August; found the competition too hot in the Group 2 Beresford Stakes; made a fine start to the season when winning a good 1m2f maiden at this venue; got upset in the stalls when failing to build on that in the Derby Trial at Leopardstown; better when third behind the subsequent King Edward VII Stakes winner Causeway in the 1m2f Gallinule Stakes here; first Group 1 attempt. Should stay 1m4f.

Trainer: Donnacha O'Brien

Jockey: Tom Marquand

Forecast odds: 66-1

Shaihaan 16:35 Curragh View Racecard Jky: Tom Marquand Tnr: Donnacha Aidan O'Brien

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The Irish Derby verdict

By Alan Sweetman

Aidan O'Brien fields the same four-strong team as in the Derby. With Ryan Moore remaining loyal to the impressive Chester Vase winner BENVENUTO CELLINI , O'Brien can win this for the 18th time, and thus complete the set of major European Derby wins with three different horses. Soft ground was a bigger factor in the Frankel colt's eclipse than the controversial stalls incident. On this surface, he can show his true worth to turn the tables on Christmas Day and James J Braddock. Neither should be underestimated, given how effectively they stay. However, the main danger is probably the unbeaten Raaheeb who has good prospects of getting the trip and is fascinatingly unexposed relative to typical fancies for this event.

Benvenuto Cellini 16:35 Curragh View Racecard Jky: Ryan Moore Tnr: A P O'Brien

Read more:

Benvenuto Cellini and Christmas Day to clash again as eight declared for Irish Derby

'Odds of 33-1 look far too big' - why this horse can win the Northumberland Plate or the Irish Derby this weekend

James J Braddock ready to rumble for Irish Derby as Joseph O'Brien bids to round off an extraordinary June

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