2023 York Ebor festival tips: Friday's best bets from Racing Post experts

Day three of the York Ebor festival is here – but who do our top tipsters fancy most?

By Tom Segal

Race: 1.50 (Sky Bet Handicap)

Odds: 7-2

Wootton'Sun is in the form of his life and has a good chance of giving former champion jockey Paul Hanagan a parting winner in the Sky Bet Handicap as he is straightforward and is likely to be somewhere near the front out of trouble. He was in front before and after the line in the Shergar Cup last time, but I do think Balance Play has the makings of a Group-class horse and Wootton'Sun may have trouble giving the younger horse 9lb here.

Balance Play is getting better quickly and has been crying out for a step up to a mile and a half having won at Goodwood last time with loads in hand. Yes he's up another 7lb in the handicap and the ground here will be much quicker, but there is surely a lot more to come from him.

Balance Play 13:50 York View Racecard Jky: Hector Crouch Tnr: Ralph Beckett

By Liam Headd

Race: 3.00 York (Al Basti Equiworld Dubai Gimcrack Stakes)

Odds: 15-2

Richard Hannon is enjoying another good campaign with his juveniles and Haatem can continue that form and build on his impressive Goodwood win. The son of Phoenix Of Spain has won two of his six starts this year and posted a career-best effort on Racing Post Ratings when landing the Vintage Stakes last time.

He beat a number of smart two-year-olds that day and the drop in trip will not be an issue given he finished closely behind River Tiber when fifth in the Coventry Stakes.

Haatem 15:00 York View Racecard Jky: Sean Levey Tnr: Richard Hannon

T&C's apply 18+ begambleaware.org

By Kevin Morley

Race: 3.35 York (Coolmore Wootton Bassett Nunthorpe Stakes)

Odds: 4-1

Last year's winner Highfield Princess was back to her best when landing Goodwood's King George last time and a repeat is possible. However, her odds are short enough, especially when compared to Bradsell who beat her at Royal Ascot.

The King's Stand winner hits all trends and can follow up here. Equality and Dramatised enter calculations if their latest efforts can be forgiven, while the progressive Regional warrants respect. It's been a while since a two-year-old won, but Big Evs isn't without a chance of ending the 16-year drought.

Bradsell 15:35 York View Racecard Jky: Hollie Doyle Tnr: Archie Watson

By Paul Kealy

Race: 4.10 York (Assured Data Protection EBF Fillies' Handicap)

Odds: 15-2

The case for Rowayeh in the Assured Data Protection EBF Fillies' Handicap is easy enough to see, but everyone has clearly seen it and she's very short for what is a competitive heat.

She might well win, but at the prices I thought Amanzoe stood out. Trainer William Haggas tends to have plenty of unexposed favourites in the handicaps at York and she was a beaten one in this very race 12 months ago, and that was the last time we saw her.

Amanzoe 16:10 York View Racecard Jky: Tom Marquand Tnr: William Haggas

