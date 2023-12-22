2023 Long Walk Hurdle: the runners, the odds, the verdict
We're in for a pre-Christmas treat at Ascot on Saturday and the Howden Long Walk Hurdle (2.25) tops the bill. Will star veterans Champ and Paisley Park rise to the challenge or will one of their younger rivals spoil the party? Here's everything you need to know about Saturday's big race.
2023 Long Walk Hurdle: the full list of horses for Ascot
1 Botox Has
Under a penalty, he gave weight and a beating to Red Risk and Dashel Drasher in a Grade 2 at Wetherby on his return (3m, soft) and now competes off level-weights on his debut at the top table; one of a few in here capable of producing something even better.
Trainer: Gary Moore
Jockey: Caoilin Quinn
Forecast odds: 10-1
2 Champ
Has his off-days but he's a top-class staying hurdler when on song and was also making his seasonal debut when winning this two years ago; has finished within close proximity of Paisley Park in most of their encounters and has another big run in him following a second wind operation.
Trainer: Nicky Henderson
Jockey: Jonjo O'Neill Jr
Forecast odds: 9-2
3 Crambo
Only defeats in his novice campaign were at Grade 1 level; impressed in a 2m4f Aintree handicap on his comeback and, although only third on his step up to 3m at Haydock (Class 1 handicap, good to soft), his strong finish from off a steady pace was seriously eyecatching; has to bridge a sizeable class-gap here but could be progressive enough to do so.
Trainer: Fergal O'Brien
Jockey: Jonathan Burke
Forecast odds: 3-1
4 Dashel Drasher
An admirably tough hurdler/chaser who was second in last season's Stayers' Hurdle; had probably tightened up for his third to Botox Has at Wetherby when repelling fellow veteran Paisley Park (giving 6lb) as the pair dominated last month's Long Distance Hurdle at Newbury (good to soft), a race that has produced the winner of this on many occasions; sure to give it his all once more.
Trainer: Jeremy Scott
Jockey: Rex Dingle
Forecast odds: 7-1
5 Goshen
A prolific winner but rarely the easiest to predict; going right-handed suits him well (dual Ascot winner) but hasn't been at his best under either code of late and failed to uphold his good Sandown record when last of four in the recent Fighting Fifth (cheekpieces tried there soon removed); was in better form when dividing Paisley Park and Champ in the rearranged version of this 12 months ago (Kempton) on his only previous attempt at 3m.
Trainer: Gary Moore
Jockey: Niall Houlihan
Forecast odds: 50-1
6 Gowel Road
Benefited from a more prominent ride than Crambo when just behind that rival in a strong 3m handicap at Haydock last month but that was his first run for more than a year; questionable whether he's up to this grade but could argue that he's overpriced in relation to Crambo.
Trainer: Nigel Twiston-Davies
Jockey: Gavin Sheehan
Forecast odds: 33-1
7 Paisley Park
Legendary stayer with form figures of 1131 in this race and did well to win last year's renewal that was rescheduled for Kempton as that wouldn't be his track; lost nothing in defeat when only narrowly failing to concede 6lb to Dashel Drasher at Newbury on his traditional crack at the Long Distance Hurdle and the fire still burns brightly.
Trainer: Emma Lavelle
Jockey: Tom Bellamy
Forecast odds: 11-2
8 Red Risk
Better known as a handicapper and closely matched with West Balboa on their close encounter in last season's Lanzarote Hurdle; again just missed out behind Botox Has (conceding 4lb) on only his second attempt at 3m in a Grade 2 at Wetherby and he saw out the trip fine; isn't weighted to reverse those placings and there are others to worry about.
Trainer: Paul Nicholls
Jockey: Bryony Frost
Forecast odds: 25-1
9 Blueking D'Oroux
Lightly raced improver from a top yard and was a rare four-year-old winner of the Grade 2 Coral Hurdle (2m3f, good) here four weeks ago when edging out one who went close in a Grade 1 novice last season; unraced beyond that trip so will be into unknown territory a long way from home, but he's promising.
Trainer: Paul Nicholls
Jockey: Harry Cobden
Forecast odds: 14-1
10 West Balboa
Improved last season to win high-profile 2m5f/3m handicaps and made light work of the talented Brewin'upastorm over 2m4f at Aintree last month (soft), albeit in receipt of 9lb; has something to find on BHA ratings but she's unexposed after just six races and especially as a stayer.
Trainer: Dan Skelton
Jockey: Harry Skelton
Forecast odds: 100-30
Verdict: our top Long Walk Hurdle betting tip
By Alistair Jones
A fascinating clash of the generations with some up-and-comers taking on the established old guard of Britain's staying division. While Crambo and West Balboa are intriguing, their odds do underestimate the degree of improvement demanded at this loftier level. Paisley Park is taken to equal Baracouda's record of four Long Walks back on a track that plays more to his strengths than Kempton, where he won last year's rescheduled edition. The 11-year-old still looked full of beans when narrowly failing to concede 6lb to the respected Dashel Drasher in Newbury's Long Distance Hurdle, a race that traditionally has a strong bearing on this.
Published on 22 December 2023
Last updated 12:00, 22 December 2023
