2023 Long Walk Hurdle: the runners, the odds, the verdict

We're in for a pre-Christmas treat at Ascot on Saturday and the Howden Long Walk Hurdle (2.25) tops the bill. Will star veterans Champ and Paisley Park rise to the challenge or will one of their younger rivals spoil the party? Here's everything you need to know about Saturday's big race.

2023 Long Walk Hurdle: the full list of horses for Ascot

1 Botox Has

Under a penalty, he gave weight and a beating to Red Risk and Dashel Drasher in a Grade 2 at Wetherby on his return (3m, soft) and now competes off level-weights on his debut at the top table; one of a few in here capable of producing something even better.

Trainer: Gary Moore

Jockey: Caoilin Quinn

Forecast odds: 10-1

2 Champ

Has his off-days but he's a top-class staying hurdler when on song and was also making his seasonal debut when winning this two years ago; has finished within close proximity of Paisley Park in most of their encounters and has another big run in him following a second wind operation.

Trainer: Nicky Henderson

Jockey: Jonjo O'Neill Jr

Forecast odds: 9-2

3 Crambo

Only defeats in his novice campaign were at Grade 1 level; impressed in a 2m4f Aintree handicap on his comeback and, although only third on his step up to 3m at Haydock (Class 1 handicap, good to soft), his strong finish from off a steady pace was seriously eyecatching; has to bridge a sizeable class-gap here but could be progressive enough to do so.

Trainer: Fergal O'Brien

Jockey: Jonathan Burke

Forecast odds: 3-1

4 Dashel Drasher

An admirably tough hurdler/chaser who was second in last season's Stayers' Hurdle; had probably tightened up for his third to Botox Has at Wetherby when repelling fellow veteran Paisley Park (giving 6lb) as the pair dominated last month's Long Distance Hurdle at Newbury (good to soft), a race that has produced the winner of this on many occasions; sure to give it his all once more.

Trainer: Jeremy Scott

Jockey: Rex Dingle

Forecast odds: 7-1

5 Goshen

A prolific winner but rarely the easiest to predict; going right-handed suits him well (dual Ascot winner) but hasn't been at his best under either code of late and failed to uphold his good Sandown record when last of four in the recent Fighting Fifth (cheekpieces tried there soon removed); was in better form when dividing Paisley Park and Champ in the rearranged version of this 12 months ago (Kempton) on his only previous attempt at 3m.

Trainer: Gary Moore

Jockey: Niall Houlihan

Forecast odds: 50-1

6 Gowel Road

Benefited from a more prominent ride than Crambo when just behind that rival in a strong 3m handicap at Haydock last month but that was his first run for more than a year; questionable whether he's up to this grade but could argue that he's overpriced in relation to Crambo.

Trainer: Nigel Twiston-Davies

Jockey: Gavin Sheehan

Forecast odds: 33-1

7 Paisley Park

Legendary stayer with form figures of 1131 in this race and did well to win last year's renewal that was rescheduled for Kempton as that wouldn't be his track; lost nothing in defeat when only narrowly failing to concede 6lb to Dashel Drasher at Newbury on his traditional crack at the Long Distance Hurdle and the fire still burns brightly.

Trainer: Emma Lavelle

Jockey: Tom Bellamy

Forecast odds: 11-2

8 Red Risk

Better known as a handicapper and closely matched with West Balboa on their close encounter in last season's Lanzarote Hurdle; again just missed out behind Botox Has (conceding 4lb) on only his second attempt at 3m in a Grade 2 at Wetherby and he saw out the trip fine; isn't weighted to reverse those placings and there are others to worry about.

Trainer: Paul Nicholls

Jockey: Bryony Frost

Forecast odds: 25-1

Lightly raced improver from a top yard and was a rare four-year-old winner of the Grade 2 Coral Hurdle (2m3f, good) here four weeks ago when edging out one who went close in a Grade 1 novice last season; unraced beyond that trip so will be into unknown territory a long way from home, but he's promising.

Trainer: Paul Nicholls

Jockey: Harry Cobden

Forecast odds: 14-1

10 West Balboa

Improved last season to win high-profile 2m5f/3m handicaps and made light work of the talented Brewin'upastorm over 2m4f at Aintree last month (soft), albeit in receipt of 9lb; has something to find on BHA ratings but she's unexposed after just six races and especially as a stayer.

Trainer: Dan Skelton

Jockey: Harry Skelton

Forecast odds: 100-30

Verdict: our top Long Walk Hurdle betting tip

By Alistair Jones

A fascinating clash of the generations with some up-and-comers taking on the established old guard of Britain's staying division. While Crambo and West Balboa are intriguing, their odds do underestimate the degree of improvement demanded at this loftier level. Paisley Park is taken to equal Baracouda's record of four Long Walks back on a track that plays more to his strengths than Kempton, where he won last year's rescheduled edition. The 11-year-old still looked full of beans when narrowly failing to concede 6lb to the respected Dashel Drasher in Newbury's Long Distance Hurdle, a race that traditionally has a strong bearing on this.

