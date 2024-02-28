'When he learns to settle there are races to be won' - Justin O'Hanlon with this week's eyecatchers

Military Alliance

Trainer: Barry Fitzgerald

5th, 2m½f maiden hurdle, Punchestown, February 21

The son of Churchill showed he has the wherewithal to win over hurdles. He had been beaten narrowly in a Flat maiden at Leopardstown in October, so he was not an unknown quantity.

In this race though, he did too much in front. After opening up a good lead, he gave way before the last but managed to keep going well enough to finish fifth, beaten 22 lengths, a margin of defeat exaggerated by bad mistakes at the last two flights.