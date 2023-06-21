'She looks like a filly with plenty of improvement in her' - our expert marks your card

Profit Refused

Trainer: Kevin Prendergast

3rd, 7f two-year-old maiden, Limerick, June 14



Kevin Prendergast, elder statesman of the training ranks, still has one or two useful sorts in his care and this home-owned filly by Profitable shaped like a future winner in this potentially informative maiden.

It was a strange sort of race. This filly was up there most of the way, ran a bit green in the straight initially, but in the last furlong she was carried across the track by the winner. It would be hard to call her an unlucky loser as the winner would have won by further had she kept straight, but she would have finished second.

She looks a nice filly for the future and one who could easily step up to seven furlongs now. She is bred to get further, being out of a half-sister to a Group 1 winner over a mile and a half in Germany. It will be interesting to see where they go to win a maiden.