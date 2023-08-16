'She looks certain to improve considerably for this' - our expert casts his eye over last week's action

Hazbaiya

Trainer – Johnny Murtagh

5th, Irish Stallion Farms EBF Fillies Maiden, Tipperary, August 11



There were some informative juvenile races at the end of last week, beginning with this juveniles fillies' maiden won impressively by the Dermot Weld-trained Aga Khan newcomer Shelaka.

In the same ownership, Hazbaiya went into plenty of notebooks too. She was slowly into stride, but got into a competitive position turning in. She raced a bit green, but picked up towards the end and finished fifth, beaten six and three-quarter lengths.