'She looks certain to improve considerably for this' - our expert casts his eye over last week's action

author image
Justin O'HanlonReporter

                       

Hazbaiya
Trainer – Johnny Murtagh
5th, Irish Stallion Farms EBF Fillies Maiden, Tipperary, August 11

There were some informative juvenile races at the end of last week, beginning with this juveniles fillies' maiden won impressively by the Dermot Weld-trained Aga Khan newcomer Shelaka.

In the same ownership, Hazbaiya went into plenty of notebooks too. She was slowly into stride, but got into a competitive position turning in. She raced a bit green, but picked up towards the end and finished fifth, beaten six and three-quarter lengths.

Published on 16 August 2023Last updated 18:00, 16 August 2023
icon
