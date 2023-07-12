Racing Post logo
'She has a nice bit of improvement in her' - our expert marks your card

author image
Justin O'HanlonReporter

Naisiun
Trainer: Jim Bolger
7th, 7½f two-year-old auction maiden, Roscommon, July 4
Jim Bolger's newcomer caught the eye and showed promise in a reasonable maiden. She was keen early on and she ran into some interference, lost her place and never recovered. From early in the straight she raced green, but the further they went the more she learned, and ran on reasonably well in the last furlong. It would be surprising if she did not improve plenty for the experience.

The home-bred daughter of Dawn Approach is related to plenty of winners at a variety of trips and will probably have no difficulty stepping up in trip, but another try at seven is likely.

Buddy Batt
Darren Bunyan
3rd, 5f two-year-old maiden, Bellewstown, July 6
The quality of juvenile maidens at Bellewstown has been improving in recent years, and the sprint maiden on this first evening of the three-day festival was a case in point.

Published on 12 July 2023Last updated 18:00, 12 July 2023
