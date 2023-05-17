Promising juvenile Romford looks set to roar for Cotter



Trainer: David Marnane

6th, 7f fillies maiden, Gowran Park, May 10



This filly by Time Test was having her second run in a maiden in this Gowran contest having shown a little ability on her Limerick debut the previous month.

She showed a bit more here. She was far too keen despite getting plenty of cover on the inner, and she probably could have done with a clearer run in the straight when it looked like she might have picked up. Her early exertions seemed to tell late on but there were plenty of positives to take out of the performance.