Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
digital newspaperhorse trackerfree betsmy bookmakerssubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
  • MoreChevron down
TippingDark Horses
premium

Promising juvenile Romford looks set to roar for Cotter

author image
Justin O'HanlonReporter

Tiktok Time
Trainer: David Marnane
6th, 7f fillies maiden, Gowran Park, May 10

This filly by Time Test was having her second run in a maiden in this Gowran contest having shown a little ability on her Limerick debut the previous month.

She showed a bit more here. She was far too keen despite getting plenty of cover on the inner, and she probably could have done with a clearer run in the straight when it looked like she might have picked up. Her early exertions seemed to tell late on but there were plenty of positives to take out of the performance.

Access premium tipping

View daily premium tips from the Racing Post’s foremost experts, including the likes of Tom Segal, Paul Kealy and more

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

Published on 17 May 2023Last updated 18:00, 17 May 2023
icon
more inDark Horses
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
more inDark Horses