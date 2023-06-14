'It looks a hot maiden and he can go on to much better things' - our expert marks your card

Ena's Choice
Trainer: Tom McCourt
5th, 1m1f auction maiden, Gowran Park, June 5
Odds of 250-1 indicates how the chance of this newcomer was dismissed in this maiden, but she shaped with ability and looks capable of progressing.
She was a bit slowly into stride, never really managed to get a position and was parked wide on the track in the straight, but she stuck to her task and ran on inside the last furlong. Beaten just over six lengths behind a winner who is a good yardstick, she finished nine lengths clear of the sixth home.
View daily premium tips from the Racing Post’s foremost experts, including the likes of Tom Segal, Paul Kealy and more
Already a subscriber?Log in