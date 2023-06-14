Racing Post logo
'It looks a hot maiden and he can go on to much better things' - our expert marks your card

Justin O'HanlonReporter

Ena's Choice
Trainer: Tom McCourt
5th, 1m1f auction maiden, Gowran Park, June 5

Odds of 250-1 indicates how the chance of this newcomer was dismissed in this maiden, but she shaped with ability and looks capable of progressing.

She was a bit slowly into stride, never really managed to get a position and was parked wide on the track in the straight, but she stuck to her task and ran on inside the last furlong. Beaten just over six lengths behind a winner who is a good yardstick, she finished nine lengths clear of the sixth home.

Published on 14 June 2023Last updated 18:00, 14 June 2023
