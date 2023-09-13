'He's one who could be of interest to the jumps fraternity' - Justin O'Hanlon with this week's ones to watch

Zariygann

Trainer: Michael Halford & Tracey Collins

4th, 1m4f maiden, Roscommon, September 4

A weekend of top-class action at Leopardstown and the Curragh meant unexposed promising types were not that easy to find earlier in the week, but this unraced colt by Sea The Moon took the eye at Roscommon's final Flat meeting of the year.

The three-year-old is not the quickest and this trip might even have been on the sharp side for him as he was struggling to get involved before the turn into the straight. But from over a furlong out he just kept galloping and was strong to the line.

He looks like a big backward type who has been very slow to come to hand, and one who might struggle to win a maiden this year. However, he does not have a dissimilar profile to his half-brother Zanahiyr and if he does go to the sales this year, he could be of interest to the jumps fraternity.